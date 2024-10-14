Ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital to identify blockages in heart, arteries

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was on Monday admitted to Reliance Hospital to undergo tests to identify blockages in heart and arteries, news agency IANS reported. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has a history of angioplasty and he underwent the process in 2016 as well.

In May 2016, Thackeray underwent angiography process at the Lilavati Hospital. He underwent the procedure in a follow-up to the angioplasty he had had on July 20, 2012, when doctors put in eight stents to remove the constrictions for multiple blockages in three main arteries in his heart.

The Sena chief underwent the second angioplasty in November 2012 to remove the blockages in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), which was blocked by almost 60 per cent.

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed his party’s annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. During the address, he slammed the BJP and said the RSS should think whether today's "hybrid BJP" is acceptable to it.

Targeting his former ally ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Thackeray said the BJP should be ashamed of calling itself “Bharatiya.” He also compared it to the Kauravas, accusing it of showing arrogance. He also promised to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of the state after coming to power.

Thackeray said he parted ways with the BJP in 2019 as he did not believe in its version of Hindutva, but he never abandoned his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology.



