Fortune Sunflower oil fails Vitamin D test; FSSAI takes action against AWL Agri Business

According to FSSAI, the penalty relates to Fortune "Fryola" Refined Sunflower Seed Oil manufactured at AWL Agri Business's Mangalore unit. A one-litre sample of the product was collected by food safety officials from Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa in Goa for routine testing.

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The primary food laboratory found that the fortified edible oil did not comply with the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018. The report stated that the levels of both Vitamin A and Vitamin D were below the prescribed limits, classifying the product as "substandard" under Section 3(1)(zx) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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FSSAI has issued a Prohibition Order to M/s PIE FOODS and an Adjudication Order against M/s AWL Agri Business Limited after detecting serious violations of food safety and regulatory requirements.



Check details 👇🏻#FSSAINotice #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/T57OjupjmV — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 7, 2026

Referral lab confirmed Vitamin D deficiency

AWL Agri Business challenged the initial findings and sought a re-examination of the sample. However, the referral laboratory upheld the earlier findings, confirming that the Vitamin D content was significantly below the required range.

Following the confirmation, the Central Licensing Authority granted sanction for prosecution, after which an adjudication application was filed. The Adjudicating Officer in Goa subsequently passed an order imposing a penalty on AWL Agri Business for manufacturing and marketing the substandard fortified edible oil.

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FSSAI crackdown

The action against AWL Agri Business is part of a broader enforcement drive by FSSAI against food business operators. In recent months, the regulator has increased scrutiny of packaged food manufacturers, e-commerce platforms, energy drink makers and alcoholic beverage companies over quality, labelling and compliance issues.

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On the same day, FSSAI also prohibited PIE Foods from selling certain monk fruit sweetener products after finding multiple violations related to licensing, labelling and advertising claims. The regulator said it will continue taking strict action against companies that fail to comply with food safety standards.

What it means for consumers

The case highlights the importance of food fortification standards, especially for products marketed as fortified with essential nutrients. Vitamin D is one of the key nutrients added to fortified edible oils under FSSAI regulations to help address nutritional deficiencies among consumers.