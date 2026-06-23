Free from rat race: AI engineer quits MNC job to start farming, now earns ₹30,000 weekly

At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is creating some of the most sought-after careers, 28-year-old Pushpak Sahu made a decision that surprised many. The former AI engineer at PwC in Mumbai left behind a promising corporate future and returned to his ancestral village in Chhattisgarh to pursue an entirely different dream, growing Orchids.

Advertisement

What began as a hobby soon transformed into a full-fledged business, proving that unconventional career choices can sometimes lead to extraordinary results. Sahu, who holds a Master's degree in Urban Planning and a diploma in Artificial Intelligence, spent two years working in Mumbai.

MUST READ: Vanishing waters: Satellite images show lakes, rivers & reservoirs are drying up. What it means?

Discovering orchids

Sahu's fascination with orchids grew during the COVID-19 pandemic when he spent more time exploring gardening and plant care. Unlike most flowering plants, orchids are known for their unique growing habits. Many varieties are epiphytes, meaning they grow without soil and absorb nutrients and moisture from the air.

The beauty, diversity and scientific complexity of orchids captured Sahu's attention. He started learning about different species, cultivation techniques and environmental requirements, gradually building the expertise needed to grow them commercially.

Advertisement

Challenges in cultivation

Transitioning from an IT career to floriculture was not easy. Orchid cultivation requires careful monitoring of temperature, humidity and light conditions. Building the right infrastructure and understanding plant behaviour took time and investment.

There were moments of uncertainty, especially in the early stages when production and sales were still developing. However, Sahu remained committed to his vision, continuously improving his methods through research and practical experience.

ALSO READ: India's beer consumption grew faster than any other major market. Here's what’s driving it

Success after struggle

Today, Sahu's orchid-growing venture has become a profitable enterprise. His nursery caters to gardening enthusiasts, plant collectors and homeowners looking for premium ornamental plants. The increasing popularity of indoor gardening and exotic plants has helped create a strong market for his products.

Advertisement

According to reports, the farm currently harvests around 1,000 flower spikes every week and supplies markets in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Nagpur and Raipur. The business now generates around ₹30,000 every week, demonstrating the potential of niche farming and floriculture in India. The venture has not only provided financial stability but also allowed Sahu to work in a field he genuinely enjoys.