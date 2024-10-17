'Fresh cyclonic circulation...': IMD predicts another low-pressure area, rainfall in Odisha

A fresh upper-air cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea around October 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal around October 22 and move northwestward and intensify further, said Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar.

Due to this, the senior scientist said that Odisha is likely to receive rainfall activity from October 23 to 25. As of now, she said, it is too early to predict for the cyclone. "IMD is continuously monitoring the system and it will be updated every day about the system as well as the forecast."

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the week.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 18th, 20th & 21st; South Interior Karnataka during 17th-22nd; Kerala & Mahe on 17th, 22nd & 23rd; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on 17th October," the weather office said.

Earlier this week, two depressions formed back-to-back over Central Arabian Sea (October 13-15) and Southwest Bay of Bengal (October 15-17) during the withdrawal phase of southwest monsoon. The second cyclonic circulation intensified into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening.

It moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu- South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to north of Chennai today (October 17). Subsequently, it weakened into a well-marked low pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North coastal Tamil Nadu this morning.

This circulation caused heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Heavy rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on October 15 and by late night it completely ceased. The rains commenced late night on October 14.

Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 14 to 17. Heavy to very heavy rainfall hammered parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

As per today's bulletin, moderate rainfall is very likely over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra during the next 5 days.