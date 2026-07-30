From 40% deficit to near normal: How just two weeks changed India's monsoon

July beats the forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast below-normal rainfall for July, estimating precipitation at less than 94% of the Long Period Average (LPA). Instead, the country received 238.2 mm of rainfall between July 1 and July 26, marginally above the normal 233.9 mm for the period.

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The sharp improvement was powered by back-to-back low-pressure systems, including depressions and cyclonic circulations, that repeatedly travelled across the Bay of Bengal into the Indian mainland. These systems prevented prolonged dry spells and triggered widespread heavy rainfall across several regions.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, helping erase much of the nationwide rainfall shortfall.

A recovery with regional contrasts

Despite the national recovery, the monsoon has remained uneven.

As of July 29, 15 states recorded normal rainfall, while four states received excess to large excess rainfall, together covering nearly 60% of India's state area. In contrast, 17 states continued to report deficient rainfall, with East and Northeast India facing a 30% shortfall and the South Peninsula recording a 26% deficit.

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Key Numbers

Parameter Details Rainfall deficit (June 30) 40% Rainfall deficit (July 29) 16% Rainfall received (July 1–26) 238.2 mm Normal rainfall 233.9 mm IMD July forecast Below normal ( States with normal rainfall 15 States with excess rainfall 4 Area with normal/excess rainfall 60% of India's state area States with deficient rainfall 17 East & Northeast rainfall deficit 30% South Peninsula rainfall deficit 26% Chance of very strong El Niño (Oct–Dec) 81% (NOAA) Highest rainfall event Umergram (Gujarat): 1,064 mm in 24 hours (3rd highest in India since 1901)

The data shows that while India's aggregate rainfall picture has improved significantly, rainfall distribution remains highly skewed—a pattern that has become increasingly common in recent years.

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Why did forecasts go wrong?

Scientists say the monsoon's performance this year demonstrates that El Niño is no longer the only driver of India's rainfall.

According to former IMD Director General Dr K J Ramesh, warming in the West Pacific helped neutralise El Niño's rainfall-suppressing influence. Cyclonic circulations that formed around Myanmar entered the Bay of Bengal, re-intensified and generated widespread rainfall across the Indian peninsula. Simultaneously, increased Western Disturbances transported additional moisture from the Arabian Sea, boosting rainfall over Maharashtra, Gujarat and parts of northern India.

Scientists say these interacting weather systems are becoming increasingly important as global warming alters atmospheric circulation.

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Climate change is amplifying extremes

Researchers believe climate change is acting as a force multiplier rather than replacing traditional climate drivers.

Warmer land and ocean temperatures allow the atmosphere to retain more moisture, meaning that whenever favourable weather systems develop, rainfall can become significantly more intense.

The month offered a striking example of this trend when Umergram in Gujarat received 1,064 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, making it the third-highest 24-hour rainfall ever recorded in India since 1901.

Meanwhile, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) continues to project an 81% probability of a very strong El Niño between October and December, even as scientists remain uncertain about whether the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) will shift into a positive phase later this year.

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A new monsoon reality

The dramatic reversal from a 40% rainfall deficit to near-normal conditions within weeks highlights how rapidly India's monsoon can change. More importantly, it reinforces that forecasting seasonal rainfall totals alone is no longer enough.

As climate change interacts with El Niño, warmer oceans, Western Disturbances and other atmospheric drivers, the real challenge is predicting where, when and how intensely rainfall will occur. For policymakers, farmers and disaster managers alike, that shift could prove more important than whether the monsoon is officially classified as normal or deficient.