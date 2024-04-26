From ₹622 Cr to ₹500: Richest to poorest candidates in Lok Sabha elections Phase 2

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is half way through. This phase covers a total of 88 constituencies across 12 states and one union territory.

The richest candidates of phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

There are over 390 crorepati candidates in this phase. Leading the pack of richest candidates is Congress leader Venkataramane Gowda, also known as 'Star Chandru', competing against JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for Karnataka's Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Gowda's declared assets above ₹622 crore which are a sum of both movable and immovable assets.

Not far behind is Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh, whose assets total ₹593 crore. Suresh, seeking reelection from Bangalore Rural, has witnessed a substantial 75% surge in wealth over the past five years.

Further down the wealth ladder is BJP's Hema Malini, contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura constituency, with assets valued at ₹278 crore, followed closely by Madhya Pradesh Congress candidate Sanjay Sharma, boasting assets worth ₹232 crore, reflecting a significant increase since his previous electoral bid.

The poorest candidates of phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

On the other hand, the poorest candidate, Laxman Nagorao Patil, who is contesting as an independent from Nanded in Maharashtra, has declared total assets worth just Rs 500.

Following him is Rajeswari KR, an independent contestant from Kerala's Kasaragod, with declared assets valued at ₹1,000.

A total of 1,202 candidates are vying for seats across the country. Among them are 102 women and two individuals identifying as third-gender, highlighting a growing inclusivity in the electoral process.

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a total of 15.88 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. This includes 8.08 crore male voters, 7.8 crore female voters, and 5,929 third-gender electors distributed across 1.67 lakh polling stations. Among them, there are 34.8 lakh first-time voters exercising their democratic right.