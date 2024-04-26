Google Doodle marks start of second phase of India's 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Google is using the popular doodle to mark the start of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in India. The doodle depicts the traditional ink mark on the index finger. Clicking on it will lead users to the Google Search result of the General Elections 2024. The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India is currently in progress, witnessing significant participation across various regions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the public, especially young and female voters, to participate in large numbers, stressing that every vote is crucial.

The second phase of elections spans 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. The Election Commission has made extensive arrangements at all polling stations, taking into account the hot weather conditions. The second phase was originally scheduled for 89 seats but was postponed to May 7 in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, due to the unfortunate demise of a BSP candidate. The Election Commission of India reports that the electorate for the second phase includes 80.8 million male voters, 78 million female voters, and 5,929 third-gender voters.

To ensure the integrity of the elections, a comprehensive surveillance system has been implemented. Over half of the polling stations will have webcasting facilities. Key issues such as unemployment, women's safety, economic development, agricultural concerns, and inflation have been dominating the discourse.

There are measures in place to ensure the smooth functioning of Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails in the five constituencies in Assam and Bihar that will witness polling. The polling hours have been extended in several stations across Bihar due to the hot weather conditions. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 61 of the 88 seats contested in the second phase, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won 24 seats. Voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. The electoral process will continue in seven phases until June 1, with the results scheduled for June 4.