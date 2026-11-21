Feeling so relieved! It had been a roller coaster ride! A mother with a child with Allan Herndon Dudley syndrome (MCT-8 deficiency) without insurance in USA was asked to pay $950,000(9 crore rupees) per year for Tiratricol (Emcitate). The same medicine (the Active pharmaceutical ingredient compounded in the Transvaal pharmacy) compounded in the Netherlands costed an average 2.5 lakhs rupees per year per child. Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation(Netherlands) made this happen. @PharmAccFound Access to Medicines India played a crucial role from the time the message reached them. The medicine has reached India, today, through proper channels and with proper permissions. It will be handed over to the parents of seven children with Allan Herndon Dudley syndrome, soon. Feeling so relieved! It really had been a roller coaster ride! I had reached out to many journalists but Toufiq @ToufiqRashid from the First Post was the only one who actually had written about it. We said, "a parent to a parent" at the same time! It was like "we have to do it". If it hadn't been for her write up, the message may not have reached the Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation and Access to Medicines India. We need more journalists like her! Organization for Rare Diseases India helped us get permissions. Pavitra(mother of Aarav) helped the other parents get permissions. She became a proactive team member than a passive observer. Dr Praveen helped get the five children on board and is coordinating with the Erasmus team for managing the seven children. Dr Santosh @dr_rsantosh helped us to reach out to more endocrinologists in the country through which we got some more leads. Parents of those children I am a paediatrician for, donated generously, and Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation raised funds too. So, the parents of these seven children didn't have to pay a single rupee for the medicine. Earlier, Pavitra(Mother of Aarav) had to pay 12 lakh rupees for a month's supply of the medicine. The lead was given by two parents through an Instagram DM to me and a whatsapp message to me. There were some false hopes raised in between including the time when the Erasmus team said Egetis Therapeutics might help. That didn't happen! That was a huge set back! Now, I request the government of India to ensure the active pharmaceutical ingredient is compounded in India and is made available under the National Rare Diseases Policy. We can easily prepare it here, and it would cost even less(less than the Rs 2.5 lakhs it took in Netherlands to compound the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for one child for one year in Netherlands). @narendramodi @jpnadda @mohfw_india All the paediatricians, endocrinologists, paediatric endocrinologists, and paediatric neurologists, if you are currently caring for a child with confirmed or suspected MCT8 deficiency, please share the details below. I will contact you for further clinical information and coordination regarding diagnosis, treatment and access to tiratricol. Please do not upload or share unnecessary patient-identifying information at this stage. https://t.co/k98Hxikwhc FINALLY, THIS KIND OF PHARMA PIRACY WHERE A MEDICINE THAT CAN BE PREPARED FOR 2.5 LAKH RUPEES IS BEING MADE INACCESSIBLE FOR MANY BY SELLING IT AT 9 CRORE RUPEES IS ONE OF THE WORST EXAMPLES OF PHARMA PIRACY! WHAT IS THE USE OF HUMANITY PROGRESSING SO MUCH, IF THIS IS THE SITUATION!? 'PERSEVERANCE' - This is what makes things happen! Let us persist to make life better for people!