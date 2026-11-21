In commercial markets, such as the United States, the branded version of tiratricol (Emcitate) costs roughly $950,000, placing annual treatment between ₹4.68 crore and ₹9 crore per patient.
Understanding the condition
AHDS is a rare genetic disorder caused by a defect in the MCT8 thyroid hormone transporter. The defect prevents thyroid hormone from entering brain cells during critical stages of early development, while simultaneously allowing excess triiodothyronine (T3) to flood the rest of the body.
Left untreated, children face severe developmental delays, intellectual disability, low muscle tone, uncoordinated movements, a racing heart, and eventual cardio-respiratory failure. Tiratricol, also referred to as TRIAC, mimics thyroid hormone to bypass the defective transporter and protect the brain.
A parent's plea triggers action The push began when Pavitra, the mother of a young patient named Aarav under Dr. Sivaranjani’s care, struggled to sustain the ₹12 lakh to ₹13 lakh monthly cost of importing the medication from Germany.
After parents reached out via social media, Dr. Sivaranjani collaborated with KM Gopakumar of Access to Medicines India and launched a public advocacy campaign to find a sustainable alternative.
Compounding breakthrough
When efforts to secure support from commercial manufacturer Egetis Therapeutics fell through — a moment Dr. Sivaranjani described on X as a "huge set back" — the team turned to pharmaceutical compounding.
With backing from the Netherlands-based Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation (PAF), the Transvaal Pharmacy in The Hague formulated the active pharmaceutical ingredient at an average annual cost of ₹2.5 lakh per child. Crowdfunding from PAF and generous donations from the parents of Dr. Sivaranjani’s own patients covered the expenses entirely, ensuring the seven families pay nothing.
Coordinating across borders Bringing the medicine to India required navigating strict regulatory channels:
- Patient identification: Alongside Aarav and another child in Hyderabad, five patients were identified through Dr. Praveen and specialists at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, with a seventh child joining after a public appeal.
- Regulatory clearance: The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) assisted families in securing individual import permits, with Aarav’s mother Pavitra stepping in to guide other parents through the paperwork — becoming what Dr. Sivaranjani called "a proactive team member than a passive observer".
- Delivery schedule: Because tiratricol has a six-month shelf life, the one-year supply is arriving in two batches, with initial handovers scheduled in Hyderabad and Bengaluru on November 30.
A call for domestic production
While the imported batches offer immediate relief, Dr. Sivaranjani maintains that relying on foreign pharmacies is not a permanent solution. She is now urging the Union government to step in and localise production.
"I request the government of India to ensure the active pharmaceutical ingredient is compounded in India and is made available under the National Rare Diseases Policy," she wrote on X. "We can easily prepare it here, and it would cost even less."
She has also appealed to paediatricians, endocrinologists, and neurologists across the country to share details of any children with confirmed or suspected MCT8 deficiency so they can be connected to diagnosis and treatment.