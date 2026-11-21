Ramayana collection day 16

The film made a total of ₹564.60 crore (₹675.05 crore gross) in its first week and ₹299.15 crore (₹357.10 crore gross) in its second week. It further made ₹16.30 crore on its third Friday, taking its total India box office collection to ₹880.05 crore (₹1,051.60 crore gross), as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Ramayana further made ₹523 crore at the overseas ticket counters, taking its total worldwide collection to ₹1,574.60 crore. At this rate, the film will soon cross the ₹1,600 crore mark globally.

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Ramayana advance booking day 17

For its 17th day, the film has sold 4.59 lakh tickets (3.62 lakh minus block seats) worth ₹13.43 crore (₹10.47 crore minus block seats) across 16,643 shows. Among states, Maharashtra is the top contributor with advance bookings worth ₹2.33 crore (₹1.83 crore minus block seats), as per Sacnilk.

Other states that contributed to the film's ticket sales for Saturday were Karnataka (₹2.04 crore), Delhi (₹1.71 crore), Kerala (₹1.31 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹1.15 crore), and Gujarat (₹83.49 lakh).

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How much fees did Ranbir Kapoor take for Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor charged ₹75 crore per film, taking his fees for both parts to ₹150 crore, as per media reports. With this, he is the highest-paid actor in the film.

How much fees did Sai Pallavi take for Ramayana?

Sai Pallavi reportedly took ₹6 crore per film, totalling ₹12 crore across both parts.

How much fees did Yash take for Ramayana?

Yash has reportedly not charged any fees for acting. He is one of the co-producers and will have a share in the film's overall profits.