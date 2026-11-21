SpaceX hires lobbyists with Democratic connections

Newly released public records show that SpaceX has retained five veteran lobbyists from Mehlman Consulting, a bipartisan government affairs firm based in Washington, DC. Several of the lobbyists have deep ties to Democratic lawmakers and former administrations.

SpaceX, with a market capitalisation of nearly $2 trillion, houses Musk’s holdings in aerospace engineering, artificial intelligence, telecommunications and space transportation. If Democrats succeed in knocking the company down a peg, the resulting loss in value could send shock waves through the economy.

The new lobbyists join Musk’s large group of paid influencers, which includes Republicans and Democrats at the state and federal levels.

Musk’s new agents include a former deputy chief of staff to Senator Maria Cantwell, who is slated to take over the powerful Commerce Committee in January, a former aide to Vice-President Al Gore and several other former high-ranking Democratic staffers.

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The lobbying records list October 1 as the effective date of registration, around the time many were predicting that Democrats would win control of Congress.

Elon Musk says he is ‘not MAGA’ after midterm results

Musk has worked to distance himself publicly from the right wing since the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. At a recent New York Times summit, he said he was “not MAGA”.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that,” he said at the event. “I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

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Palantir also retains lobbyists with Democratic ties

Musk is not the first technology leader to direct money towards Democratic operatives while apparently preparing for the incoming congressional majority. Palantir, another frequent target of Democratic criticism, has also retained lobbyists with ties to the party.

“I think at the end of the day, these companies have an inordinate amount of money, and they will try and put it wherever they can in order to stave off any real accountability,” Aya Ibrahim, a senior fellow at the AI Now Institute and a former Biden administration official, told NPR about Palantir’s hirings.

Technology stocks fell sharply in the days after the Democrats’ midterm victory. Artificial intelligence infrastructure and data-centre companies were among the hardest hit as investors considered the prospect of tighter regulation.

SpaceX’s hiring of five Mehlman Consulting lobbyists comes as Democrats prepare to control Congress and examine Musk’s businesses, while the technology executive seeks to distance himself from the right wing following the Republican Party’s midterm performance.