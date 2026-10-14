From staying indoors during aerial attacks to checking flight status: Here's what Indian Embassy advised nationals in Saudi Arabia

The advisory follows the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, in which Indian national Mohammed Yousef Ali was killed and 11 other Indians were injured.

11 Indians injured in Riyadh attack

The funeral rites of Ali were completed in Riyadh on October 12, 2026. India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Embassy officials attended the funeral.

"The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026, in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral," the Indian mission said.

Of the 11 injured Indians:

Four remain in the ICU

Four are receiving treatment in the normal ward Advertisement

Three have been discharged

"The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," it said.

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Saudi flights disrupted

Operations at King Khalid International Airport have been suspended after an announcement by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). Dammam, Jeddah and Medina airports continue to operate but face some disruptions.

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Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah flights suspended until October 17

Akasa Air: Riyadh and Jeddah flights suspended until October 17

IndiGo: Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina flights suspended until October 17

Saudia Airlines: Scheduled flights continue from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina

Flynas: Operating scheduled Dammam-Lucknow flights

Emergency travellers can also consider flights from neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain, subject to obtaining the required visas.

No fines for forced visa overstays

Saudi authorities will not fine Indians on Visit, Tourist, Umrah or Business visas who were forced to overstay because flights were unavailable.

However, those whose visas have expired should leave Saudi Arabia as soon as flights become available.

The Embassy has opened a 24x7 Control Room at +966-1 1-488469 8002471234, with WhatsApp support at +966-536216082.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has also issued an advisory for Indians, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and Madinah, asking them to stay in contact with airlines and travel agents and check flight status before proceeding to airports. Its 24x7 numbers are +966 12 2614093 and +966 556122301, with WhatsApp at +966 536209704.

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(With inputs from PTI)