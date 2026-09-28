FSSAI crackdown sparks major hiring surge in hotels chains & restaurants: Report

A regulatory crackdown by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has forced major food manufacturers, quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains, and cloud kitchens to rapidly ramp up their internal quality control and legal oversight teams, as reported by The Economic Times.

Major consumer goods and foodservice players — including PepsiCo, LT Foods, and Bikanervala — alongside leading restaurant franchises are aggressively creating positions that go far beyond traditional culinary or sales roles, as reported by The Economic Times. Driven by rigorous state-level hygiene inspections, surprise audits, and heightened legal penalties, corporate India is treating regulatory compliance as an indispensable business function.