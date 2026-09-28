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FSSAI crackdown sparks major hiring surge in hotels chains & restaurants: Report

FSSAI crackdown sparks major hiring surge in hotels chains & restaurants: Report

Rather than outsourcing audits or relying on periodic checks, brands are onboarding full-time technical workforces to scrutinize every node of their operations — from raw material sourcing and factory processing to packaging protocols and kitchen sanitation. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 9:04 AM IST
FSSAI crackdown sparks major hiring surge in hotels chains & restaurants: ReportBeyond multinational FMCG brands, the hiring boom is rapidly extending to rapid-delivery platforms, quick-commerce players, and organised cloud kitchens.

A regulatory crackdown by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has forced major food manufacturers, quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains, and cloud kitchens to rapidly ramp up their internal quality control and legal oversight teams, as reported by The Economic Times.

Major consumer goods and foodservice players — including PepsiCo, LT Foods, and Bikanervala — alongside leading restaurant franchises are aggressively creating positions that go far beyond traditional culinary or sales roles, as reported by The Economic Times. Driven by rigorous state-level hygiene inspections, surprise audits, and heightened legal penalties, corporate India is treating regulatory compliance as an indispensable business function.

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Recruitment pattern data highlights a distinct surge in demand for specialized professionals, including food safety officers, hygiene auditors, regulatory affairs directors, and quality control managers.

Rather than outsourcing audits or relying on periodic checks, brands are onboarding full-time technical workforces to scrutinise every node of their operations — from raw material sourcing and factory processing to packaging protocols and kitchen sanitation.

Beyond multinational FMCG brands, the hiring boom is rapidly extending to rapid-delivery platforms, quick-commerce players, and organised cloud kitchens. To shield their brand reputation from public health notices and legal repercussions, firms are adopting end-to-end monitoring protocols and continuous employee training modules.

As regulatory standards tighten nationwide, the food safety domain has evolved from a back-office administrative requirement into one of the fastest-growing hiring categories across India's consumer ecosystem.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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