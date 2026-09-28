IREDA, Engineers India, PNB: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

Engineers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 330-350 | Stop Loss: Rs 300

Engineers India Ltd has been trading positively with a 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 318.90. This suggests a potential move toward Rs 330–350 in the short-to-medium term. With the daily RSI above 70, there is clear buying interest. However, investors should watch the Rs 305–290 support zone, as a break below this could trigger profit-taking. We remain bullish on the stock, provided the trend holds.

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Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 121-125 | Stop Loss: Rs 113

PNB has consolidated after forming a bullish pattern, which suggests an upward move with potential targets of Rs 121–125 in the short-to-medium term, supported by a key support zone of Rs 114–112. Additionally, the price is inching up toward the 20-day EMA at Rs 116.5, adding short-term strength. Momentum indicators are showing a sideways-to-positive trend, signaling buying interest. Overall, the stock maintains a positive outlook for the short-to-medium term.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency | Buy | Target Price: Rs 123-140 | Stop Loss: Rs 107

IREDA has found a strong base after a 25 per cent correction. Following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern, the stock shows resilience at Rs 109, with strong support at Rs 107. A breakout above Rs 114 could trigger a rally toward Rs 123–140 in the short-to-medium term. With momentum indicators trending upward, we anticipate that strength will continue in the upcoming time frame.