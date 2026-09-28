Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
IREDA, Engineers India, PNB: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

IREDA, Engineers India, PNB: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

IREDA113.22(2.82%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that Engineers India has been trading positively with a 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 8:35 AM IST
IREDA, Engineers India, PNB: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossPNB has consolidated after forming a bullish pattern, which suggests an upward move with potential targets of Rs 121–125 in the short-to-medium term, the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Friday, but the gains remained capped over higher crude oil prices and elevated bond yields. However, bargain hunting supported the positive sentiments. The BSE Sensex gained 315.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 73,895.74, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 77.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 23,140.50.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing PSU stocks including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and Punjab National Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say about these stocks for Monday's trading session:

Engineers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 330-350 | Stop Loss: Rs 300
Engineers India Ltd has been trading positively with a 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 318.90. This suggests a potential move toward Rs 330–350 in the short-to-medium term. With the daily RSI above 70, there is clear buying interest. However, investors should watch the Rs 305–290 support zone, as a break below this could trigger profit-taking. We remain bullish on the stock, provided the trend holds.

Advertisement


Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 121-125 | Stop Loss: Rs 113
PNB has consolidated after forming a bullish pattern, which suggests an upward move with potential targets of Rs 121–125 in the short-to-medium term, supported by a key support zone of Rs 114–112. Additionally, the price is inching up toward the 20-day EMA at Rs 116.5, adding short-term strength. Momentum indicators are showing a sideways-to-positive trend, signaling buying interest. Overall, the stock maintains a positive outlook for the short-to-medium term.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency | Buy | Target Price: Rs 123-140 | Stop Loss: Rs 107
IREDA has found a strong base after a 25 per cent correction. Following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern, the stock shows resilience at Rs 109, with strong support at Rs 107. A breakout above Rs 114 could trigger a rally toward Rs 123–140 in the short-to-medium term. With momentum indicators trending upward, we anticipate that strength will continue in the upcoming time frame.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more