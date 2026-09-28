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PB Fintech shares: Macquarie target on battered stock hints at 67% upside

PB Fintech shares: Macquarie target on battered stock hints at 67% upside

General insurance faces a far steeper reset, with the management estimating an NPV fall to 33-40 per cent of current levels before mitigating actions, Macquarie said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 9:32 AM IST
PB Fintech shares: Macquarie target on battered stock hints at 67% upside PB Fintech expects no material FY27 impact, sees FY28 as a year of recalibration, and aspires to return to its earlier trajectory by FY29, Macquarie said.

Macquarie in a flash note kept its 'Outperform' rating intact on the PB Fintech Ltd stock with a target price of Rs 1,950 apiece, hinting at an upside of 67.41 per cent over the prevailing price. Calling PB Fintech "bruised, not broker", Macquarie said life insurance segment may hold, even as general insurance take the blow if IRDAI's consultation paper is implemented as it is.

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Shares of PB Fintech fell 34 per cent last week after a host of brokerages cut their targets on the stock, citing regulatory headwinds.

Macquarie said the proposed commission regulations should have a sharply divergent segmental impact. In life insurance, the management expects NPV should stay broadly aligned with current levels, as lower upfront
commissions are partly offset by renewal caps that exceed the company's prevailing rates in some segments, although the resulting cash-flow deferral could prove onerous for smaller distributors.

General insurance faces a far steeper reset, with the management estimating an NPV fall to 33-40 per cent of current levels before mitigating actions.

"Management believes lower take rates under its combined-operating-ratio arrangements could be passed on via lower prices to support volumes; however, its experience of 1x price elasticity lasting only 4-6 months suggests price cuts alone cannot sustain growth, leaving customer-centric features and accessibility equally critical," Macquarie said.

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With the proposals still in draft, the PB Fintech management expects no material FY27 impact, sees FY28 as a year of recalibration, and aspires to return to its earlier trajectory by FY29.

Macquarie said the company's cost mitigants include disciplined cost rationalisation rather than abrupt retrenchment. This means more measured hiring; curtailed uneconomic customer acquisition; and a focus on productivity, experience and employee vintage.

Macquarie said the management believes that PB Fintech is more than a distributor, delivering marketing, consultation, risk assessment, underwriting support, servicing, and claims management, which could be unbundled and remunerated separately, including through group entities spanning insurer operating expenses and claims costs.

"Management believes healthcare networks can lower claims severity, while superior customer quality could support differentiated pricing, reinsurance income, or other performance-linked arrangements," Macquarie said.

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PB Fintech aimed to conservatively use its  Rs 5,000 crore liquidity chest, favouring resilience and flexibility.

Macquarie said the management intends to advocate for a Managing General Agent (MGA) model, enabling PB Fintech to undertake underwriting, pricing, and policy-binding, potentially with some capital commitment.

"Management believes this approach could monetise PB's superior business quality without requiring an immediate, capital-intensive move into full-scale manufacturing," Macquarie said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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