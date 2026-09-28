PB Fintech shares: Macquarie target on battered stock hints at 67% upside

Macquarie said the proposed commission regulations should have a sharply divergent segmental impact. In life insurance, the management expects NPV should stay broadly aligned with current levels, as lower upfront

commissions are partly offset by renewal caps that exceed the company's prevailing rates in some segments, although the resulting cash-flow deferral could prove onerous for smaller distributors.

General insurance faces a far steeper reset, with the management estimating an NPV fall to 33-40 per cent of current levels before mitigating actions.

"Management believes lower take rates under its combined-operating-ratio arrangements could be passed on via lower prices to support volumes; however, its experience of 1x price elasticity lasting only 4-6 months suggests price cuts alone cannot sustain growth, leaving customer-centric features and accessibility equally critical," Macquarie said.

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With the proposals still in draft, the PB Fintech management expects no material FY27 impact, sees FY28 as a year of recalibration, and aspires to return to its earlier trajectory by FY29.

Macquarie said the company's cost mitigants include disciplined cost rationalisation rather than abrupt retrenchment. This means more measured hiring; curtailed uneconomic customer acquisition; and a focus on productivity, experience and employee vintage.

Macquarie said the management believes that PB Fintech is more than a distributor, delivering marketing, consultation, risk assessment, underwriting support, servicing, and claims management, which could be unbundled and remunerated separately, including through group entities spanning insurer operating expenses and claims costs.

"Management believes healthcare networks can lower claims severity, while superior customer quality could support differentiated pricing, reinsurance income, or other performance-linked arrangements," Macquarie said.

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PB Fintech aimed to conservatively use its Rs 5,000 crore liquidity chest, favouring resilience and flexibility.

Macquarie said the management intends to advocate for a Managing General Agent (MGA) model, enabling PB Fintech to undertake underwriting, pricing, and policy-binding, potentially with some capital commitment.

"Management believes this approach could monetise PB's superior business quality without requiring an immediate, capital-intensive move into full-scale manufacturing," Macquarie said.