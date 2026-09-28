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LPU riots: Regular classes suspended for 10 days, midterms postponed amid violent protests

LPU riots: Regular classes suspended for 10 days, midterms postponed amid violent protests

LPU violent protests: Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person over the alleged rape and formed a special investigation team.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 8:08 AM IST
LPU riots: Regular classes suspended for 10 days, midterms postponed amid violent protestsStudents of Lovely Professional University (LPU) stage a protest, block the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway

Lovely Professional University violent protests: Violent protests broke out at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara following allegations that a female student was raped by an outsider, prompting the university to suspend regular classes for 10 days from Monday, September 28. Mid-term examinations have also been postponed until further notice.

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The protests began around 1 am on Sunday near Girls’ Hostel-3 and later spread to National Highway-44, where students blocked traffic from around 8 am. The blockade caused long queues, with traffic diverted through the Phagwara-Jandiala road and other routes.

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The situation escalated around 7:30 pm when police attempted to clear the highway. Officials said some protesters threw water bottles at police, following which a mild lathi charge was carried out. Protesters then allegedly moved towards the campus and pelted stones at police vehicles. Police said two vehicles were set on fire and four to five others were damaged, while several personnel were injured.

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Additional forces were brought in from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural and Hoshiarpur. A heavy police contingent subsequently entered the campus under ADGP M F Farooqui. Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said the situation had been brought under control and traffic on NH-44 would be restored.

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Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person over the alleged rape and formed a special investigation team. Investigators will examine forensic evidence, CCTV footage and call records.

Students alleged that the incident involved a plumber and that a hostel warden had been informed but no action was taken. They also sought assurances from LPU Founder-Chancellor Ashok Mittal, protection from action over their participation in the protest, continued access to the University Management System and women-only hostel staff.

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LPU has denied that any rape took place on campus, calling the allegations “false, baseless and fabricated”. Registrar Monica Gulati said some elements were attempting to disturb the university’s academic environment. The university also released a video statement featuring three female students who said no rape incident had occurred.

The university said the 10-day suspension was intended to ensure student safety. Students may travel home after consulting parents or guardians, while those remaining on campus have been advised to stay inside their hostels or residences and avoid unrest-related activities.

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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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