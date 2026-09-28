Ola Electric, Aegis Logistics shares in focus ahead of fundraising meetings

In the case of Aegis Logistics, its board is scheduled to meet today to consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or bonds, including foreign currency convertible bonds, American depositary receipts, global depositary receipts, debentures and non-convertible debt instruments, along with warrants, convertible debentures, securities and/or any other equity-based instruments.

Aegis Logistics said this may include a qualified institutions placement or any other permissible mode, or any combination thereof, subject to all such regulatory and shareholder approvals as may be required.

India Ratings and Research Private Limited recently affirmed its credit ratings for Aegis Logistics at IND AA/Positive and IND A1+ for bank loan facilities (long-term/short-term). The stock has risen 128 per cent in the past six months.

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The 12-month target price on Aegis Logistics stands at Rs 1,330.80, implying 2.5 per cent potential downside.