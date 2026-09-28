Ola Electric, Aegis Logistics shares in focus ahead of fundraising meetings

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are in focus on Monday morning ahead of fundraising meetings.
Ola Electric shares are in news as the company's board of directors is scheduled to meet today to consider, among other things, a proposal to raise funds by way of a rights issue of equity shares, subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required. Ola shares are up 68 per cent in the past six months but down 29 per cent for the one-year period. The stock is a consensus 'Sell' with a 12-month target of Rs 29.14, implying 24 per cent potential downside.Emkay Global suggested 'Sell' and a target of Rs 30 earlier this month.