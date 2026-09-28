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Ola Electric, Aegis Logistics shares in focus ahead of fundraising meetings

Ola Electric, Aegis Logistics shares in focus ahead of fundraising meetings

OLAELEC38.48(9.50%)

Ola shares are up 68 per cent in the past six months but down 29 per cent for the one-year period. Aegis Logistics has risen 128 per cent in the past six months.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 7:51 AM IST
Ola Electric, Aegis Logistics shares in focus ahead of fundraising meetingsOla Electric shares are in focus as the company's board of directors is scheduled to meet  today to consider, among other things, a proposal to raise funds by way of a rights issue.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are in focus on Monday morning ahead of fundraising meetings.

Ola Electric shares are in news as the company's board of directors is scheduled to meet today to consider, among other things, a proposal to raise funds by way of a rights issue of equity shares, subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required. Ola shares are up 68 per cent in the past six months but down 29 per cent for the one-year period. The stock is a consensus 'Sell' with a 12-month target of Rs 29.14, implying 24 per cent potential downside.Emkay Global suggested 'Sell' and a target of Rs 30 earlier this month.

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In the case of Aegis Logistics, its board is scheduled to meet today to consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or bonds, including foreign currency convertible bonds, American depositary receipts, global depositary receipts, debentures and non-convertible debt instruments, along with warrants, convertible debentures, securities and/or any other equity-based instruments.

Aegis Logistics said this may include a qualified institutions placement or any other permissible mode, or any combination thereof, subject to all such regulatory and shareholder approvals as may be required.

India Ratings and Research Private Limited recently affirmed its credit ratings for Aegis Logistics at IND AA/Positive and IND A1+ for bank loan facilities (long-term/short-term). The stock has risen 128 per cent in the past six months.

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The 12-month target price on Aegis Logistics stands at Rs 1,330.80, implying 2.5 per cent potential downside.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 7:46 AM IST
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