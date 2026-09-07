FSSAI vs Old Monk: Bombay HC denies interim relief, revised labels under review

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad refused an immediate interim stay on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order that halted Old Monk’s sale in the state. The bench observed that granting such relief at this stage would effectively amount to deciding the case on merits, since both sides are already advancing detailed arguments for final disposal.

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The petitioner company, through Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai, had sought permission to continue selling its manufactured stock while its challenge to the FSSAI order remains pending. The court, however, held that the ban must continue until the regulatory and labelling issues are resolved.

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Label dispute: “7 years old blended” and flavour disclosure

The controversy centres on whether Old Monk can be marketed and sold as “rum”. FSSAI has told the court that the product is made using neutral spirits with added rum flavouring and therefore should be classified and labelled as a “rum-flavoured spirit” or “flavoured rum”, not plain rum.

The regulator also flagged the “7 years old blended” claim and the extremely small, hard-to-read fine print disclosing added flavours as potentially misleading to consumers. In response, the company agreed to delete the age claim and prominently display “added flavour” or “flavoured rum” on the label.

Revised labels under review; next hearing on Sept 11

On Thursday, the manufacturer submitted a fresh, digitally printed draft of the revised label to the High Court. FSSAI has sought additional time to examine whether the new packaging complies with its labelling norms and consumer-disclosure requirements. The court has also asked the state excise department to review the modified label and expedite its approval process.

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The matter has been adjourned to September 11, when the bench is expected to consider FSSAI’s assessment of the revised labels and decide on further relief. Until then, the prohibition on Old Monk’s sale in Maharashtra remains in force.