FSSAI war against misleading food labels: Mondelez, Amway, others withdraw '100%', 'energy drink' claims; revise packaging

READ THIS: Bournvita maker pulls health claims as FSSAI cracks down on misleading ads

Mondelez India withdraws health and nutrient claims

Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, which markets Bournvita, was flagged for misleading health claims and nutrient comparative claims. Following the FSSAI notice, the company withdrew the flagged claims and related advertisements from e-commerce platforms and submitted measures to ensure compliance.

The action is significant for consumers because health and nutrition claims on packaged foods can influence purchasing decisions, particularly when products are marketed based on their perceived nutritional benefits.

Advertisement

Amway removes ‘100%’ claim from coconut oil

Amway India Enterprises was also found to have used the term “100%” in the product name “100% Pure Coconut Oil”. According to the FSSAI action, the company submitted a compliance response confirming that it had voluntarily removed the term from its packaging and promotional material.

DON'T MISS: Expired food, pests, foul smell: Posh Delhi hotels booked for BRICS summit under FSSAI lens

Amway also confirmed that old stock carrying the earlier artwork had been discontinued from sales channels. Revised packaging without the “100%” claim has been finalised and is being introduced into production, according to the information shared by FSSAI.

‘Energy Drink’ term removed from Amway XS range

A separate FSSAI notice concerned the use of the descriptor “Energy Drink” on Amway’s XS product range, which contains caffeine. Amway accepted the regulator’s directions and agreed to discontinue the term.

Advertisement

The company said the revised packaging would take effect with the next production cycle in August 2026. It has also sought permission to sell existing market stock carrying the older artwork until that inventory is exhausted.

ALSO READ: After scrutiny of top food chains like Burger King, Pizza Hut, FSSAI suspends Marche Retail licence for 30 days

Sapiens Labs, Juza Foods also take corrective action

Sapiens Labs was flagged for a misleading “suo moto” claim and subsequently submitted a response while withdrawing the claims and advertisements.

Kerala-based Juza Foods faced a broader set of concerns, including claims such as “Real & pure nutrition”, “100% vegan”, “ideal for sensitive babies”, immunity-related benefits and comparative calcium claims. FSSAI also noted that the company was conducting food business through an online website without the required e-commerce kind of business endorsement under its licence.

Juza Foods acknowledged the violations and agreed to remove the misleading claims. Its selling website was shut down until the required rectification and licensing changes were completed.