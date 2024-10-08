Ladwa Election Results 2024: CM Nayab Singh Saini defeats Congress' Mewa Singh

Nayab Singh Saini, the sitting chief minister, has trounced the Congress party's sitting MLA Mewa Singh Singroha and INLD's Sapna Barshami in Ladwa. He has won the Ladwa seat by over 16,000 votes.

Saini got 70177 votes against Mewa Singh's 54123. INLD's Sapna Barshami could secure just 7439 votes.



Nestled within the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, Ladwa has changed sides and voted for different parties in the past (INLD in 2009, BJP in 2014, and Congress in 2024). In the 2014 Haryana Assembly election, Pawan Saini from the BJP bagged the Ladwa seat. Traditionally considered an INLD stronghold, the 2014 results reflected the BJP's growing presence in Haryana.



In the 2019 Assembly elections, Congress wrested the constituency from BJP, with Mewa Singh winning the seat. Mewa Singh defeated BJP's Pawan Saini by over 12,000 votes, while INLD's Sapna Barshami came in at third position with just 11% votes. INLD's Sher Singh Barshami had won this seat in 2009.

Ladwa's electorate is diverse, with Jats, Brahmins, and various agricultural communities making up the bulk of the voters. As part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, which itself holds historical and political significance, Ladwa remains crucial for any party looking to establish a strong foothold in Haryana.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. In the parliamentary polls, the saffron party secured lead in Ladwa. The BJP led in 5 of 9 assembly segments in Kurukshetra