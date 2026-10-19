Going to France amid protests? Here’s what Indian tourists should do if they get caught in the unrest

For Indian tourists, this does not necessarily mean cancelling a France trip. Paris has also been returning to normal in several areas, with tourists visiting major attractions and municipal workers clearing damaged areas. But the situation remains fluid, and demonstrations can disrupt roads, public transport and access to tourist areas.

What should Indians do if they are in France?

Avoid protest zones

If you see a large demonstration, police barricades or a crowd gathering, do not move closer just to watch or record what is happening. Protests can change quickly, particularly when clashes break out.

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If a protest is taking place near your hotel, tourist attraction or restaurant, consider staying indoors until the situation becomes clearer.

Check transport before leaving

A protest in one part of a city can affect roads and public transport elsewhere.

Before heading out, check the latest Metro, train and bus updates. If you have an airport or railway journey planned, leave extra time and keep an alternative route ready.

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Keep your passport and documents safe

The Embassy of India in Paris advises Indian nationals to take care of their valuables in crowded places such as Metro and railway stations, airports and tourist destinations.

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Keep your passport, visa documents, travel insurance details and important contact numbers safely stored. Digital copies of important documents can also be useful.

If an Indian tourist loses a passport in France, the Indian Embassy can provide consular assistance and issue an Emergency Certificate for eligible travellers returning to India.

Save emergency numbers

Indians travelling or living in France should save the relevant emergency contacts before they need them.

112 — European emergency number

17 — French police emergency number

Indian Embassy emergency number — +33 6 48 34 00 63 outside office hours

For an immediate threat to life or safety, contact French emergency services first.

Do not cross police barricades

Tourists should not attempt to enter areas restricted by French police or interfere with police operations.

If authorities ask people to leave an area, follow the instructions rather than trying to find a way through the cordon.

Do not get involved in clashes

For tourists, the safest option is to remain a bystander and move away from any confrontation.

Do not approach clashes to take photographs or videos. Tear gas, projectiles and sudden crowd movement can put people at risk even if they are not participating in the protest.

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Keep your phone charged

This is a simple precaution that can become important if transport services are disrupted or you need to find an alternative route.

Travellers should keep their phones charged, carry a power bank and have important addresses and contact numbers available offline.

Keep some cash and alternative payment options

If shops, transport services or payment systems are temporarily affected, having some cash and another payment method can help.

This is particularly useful if you are travelling outside major tourist areas.

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What about Indian students and residents?

The same basic precautions apply to Indians living in France. Students and residents should follow local authorities' instructions, avoid areas where violence is reported and check university, workplace and local transport updates before travelling.

Those planning to attend a demonstration should understand French rules governing public gatherings and follow instructions from authorities.

For Indians in France, the key is not to panic but to stay informed. The protests are not affecting every part of the country in the same way. Some areas can remain calm while demonstrations or clashes take place elsewhere.

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For tourists, that means keeping itineraries flexible, avoiding protest areas and knowing who to contact if something goes wrong.