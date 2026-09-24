Good news for Kanpur-Delhi travellers: Indian Railways announces new daily overnight train

Train 14153 will leave Kanpur Central at 8:40 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 4:50 am the next morning.

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On the return journey, Train 14154 will leave Anand Vihar at 11:25 pm and reach Kanpur Central at 7:25 am.

The train will cover 428 km in each direction. The journey will take 8 hours and 10 minutes from Kanpur to Anand Vihar and eight hours on the return trip.

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Stops At Eight Stations

The daily Mail service will make commercial stops at Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri, and Ghaziabad.

The timings are designed to offer an overnight travel option between Kanpur and the National Capital Region, while also connecting passengers to important stations along the route.

According to Indian Railways, the new service will strengthen connectivity between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar and make travel easier between Kanpur, Etawah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and the Delhi region.

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The daily service will add another rail option for passengers travelling along the Kanpur-Delhi corridor.

The Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal route is one of the busy rail links connecting Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, covering roughly 430 km via key stations such as Etawah, Tundla, and Aligarh.

Several important long-distance and premium trains use this corridor, including the Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express, North East Express, Neelachal Express, Arunachal AC Superfast Express, and Humsafar services.