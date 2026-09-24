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Hyundai Bayon bookings open at ₹11,000 : What buyers need to know about price, features and launch

Hyundai Bayon bookings open at ₹11,000 : What buyers need to know about price, features and launch

HYUNDAI2,060.60(1.64%)

Customers can book the Hyundai BAYON online through Hyundai’s official website (hyundai.co.in) or at any authorised Hyundai dealership with a booking amount of INR 11,000.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Hyundai Bayon bookings open at ₹11,000 : What buyers need to know about price, features and launch Book now: Hyundai Bayon SUV arrives

Ahead of the festive season, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially opened bookings for its much-anticipated Bayon mid-size SUV, setting the stage for a high-stakes festive-season launch in one of the most contested segments of the Indian car market. With an initial token amount of just ₹11,000, the Korean automaker is betting big on early buyer interest as it prepares to slot the Bayon between the popular Venue and Creta in its SUV lineup.

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How to book the Bayon

Customers can pre-book the Bayon through two channels: online via Hyundai’s official India website (hyundai.co.in) or in person at any authorised Hyundai dealership across the country. The booking amount is fixed at ₹11,000, after which dealers are expected to contact buyers with further updates on allocation, test drives and delivery timelines.

“Customers can book the Hyundai BAYON online through Hyundai’s official website (hyundai.co.in) or at any authorised Hyundai dealership with a booking amount of INR 11,000,” the company said in its press release.

MUST READ: A new Hyundai SUV may sit between Venue and Creta: Five Bayon facts buyers should check before waiting for it

Specifications and key features

Hyundai has confirmed that the India-spec Bayon will be built on the Global K Enhanced Platform, which the company says is “engineered for 5-star Indian safety standards” in line with Bharat NCAP expectations. The SUV measures about 4.2 metres in length, positioning it between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai’s lineup and targeting the fast-growing sub-4.2-metre mid-SUV segment.

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Under the hood, the Bayon will use a proven 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine borrowed from the Creta. This unit produces around 113–115 bhp (115 PS) and 144 Nm of torque and will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as well as an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic.

On the technology front, Hyundai is highlighting an in-built generative AI voice assistant, a curved dual-screen layout with 12.3-inch displays, vertical AC controls, a logoless steering wheel and a wireless phone charger. Expected safety and convenience features include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats and a sunroof, in line with Hyundai’s usual feature-rich approach in India.

DO CHECKOUT: Diwali car rush: New models from Honda, Volvo, Tata and more could arrive soon

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Expected price and launch timing

While HMIL has not disclosed ex-showroom prices yet, industry estimates place the Bayon in the ₹10–15 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, with some forecasts narrowing it to ₹10–12.5 lakh. The SUV is expected to go on sale in October 2026, timed for the festive and Diwali buying period.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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