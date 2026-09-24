The Family Man may make the jump to theatres following the success of Mirzapur

“The plans for The Family Man to be made into a film have been in existence for some time now. There is a thought in place, and the team is actively toying with the concept now,” a source told Hindustan Times.

For now, the makers are focused on season four. The basic storyboard is ready and, if plans remain on track, filming is expected to begin in early 2027.

What is The Family Man about?

Created by Raj & DK, The Family Man follows Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class husband and father who secretly works for an intelligence unit dealing with national-security threats.

Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant, with Priyamani as his wife Suchi and Sharib Hashmi as his colleague and friend JK Talpade. Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag are also part of the cast.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Hurun Rich List 2026: King Khan retains India’s richest actor crown despite ₹2,490 crore valuation drop

The series mixes an espionage thriller with Srikant's struggles at home, including his marriage and relationship with his children. It has run for three seasons since its debut in 2019.

From streaming to the big screen

If The Family Man becomes a film, it will follow a small but growing list of Indian shows that have made the move to cinema.

The most recent major Hindi OTT example is Mirzapur. The Prime Video crime series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has now expanded into Mirzapur: The Movie.

The film brings the Mirzapur universe to theatres with several of the show's familiar characters. The move comes after three seasons of the series built a large following on streaming.

Advertisement

Hindi television has made the transition before. Khichdi became Khichdi: The Movie in 2010, while Pankaj Kapur's Office Office was adapted into Chala Mussaddi... Office Office in 2011.

More recently, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! was adapted into Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run.

Must Read: A ₹1,400 flea-market find became a ₹2.5 crore masterpiece 70 years later. Here’s why

The pattern is also visible outside Hindi entertainment. Bengali web series Eken Babu has been turned into a theatrical film franchise, while Punjabi web series Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree has also made the jump to the big screen.

For established shows, the appeal is that audiences already know the characters and their worlds. But a theatrical release also requires viewers to make the move from watching at home to buying a cinema ticket.

For The Family Man, that journey is still only being explored. The immediate focus remains season four, with filming expected to begin in early 2027.