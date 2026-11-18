Indian Army rescinds common uniform directive

In 2023, the army introduced a common uniform for officers of brigadier rank and above to strengthen a shared identity and approach to service matters among the senior leadership. The directive was rescinded through a November 13 letter titled “Dress for Brig & Above Rk Offrs”, seen by HT.

The decision to introduce the common uniform was taken in April 2023 during the Army Commanders’ Conference, chaired by then Army chief General Manoj Pande. It was implemented in August that year.

Under the changes, senior officers were no longer allowed to wear accoutrements specific to their respective arms and services. The shoulder lanyard was abolished, while officers were required to wear dark green berets, a standardised belt and brass rank insignia. All senior officers were also required to wear black shoes.

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The directive applied to brigadiers, major generals, lieutenant generals and the Army chief.

Decision follows review based on officers' feedback

The November 13 letter said the 2023 directive was rolled back after a comprehensive review based on feedback from officers. “Based upon feedback recd (received) from the envt (environment), a comprehensive review of instrs (instructions) on dress for Brig & above has been undertaken,” it reads.

The revised order will take effect from December 1, after which the Army Uniforms Pamphlet-2018 will once again be followed.

The development comes months after General Dhiraj Seth took over as Army chief on June 30. Seth, an Armoured Corps officer, will now wear a black beret instead of the green one. He will also replace his black shoes with brown ones, traditionally worn by officers of select regiments such as Skinner’s Horse, Poona Horse and Central India Horse.

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Regimental berets, lanyards and badges to return

The common uniform introduced in 2023 did not reveal the regimental or service affiliations of senior officers. They will now return to wearing berets, lanyards, belts and shoulder titles specific to their respective arms and services.

Officers from rifle regiments such as the Gorkha Rifles, Garhwal Rifles and Rajputana Rifles will also resume wearing black rank badges instead of golden ones.

The 2023 directive had left the uniforms of colonels and officers below that rank unchanged because the army felt that a distinct identity within arms, regiments and services was essential for junior leadership. At the time, a standard uniform was expected to ensure a common identity for all senior officers while reflecting the army’s ethos.

With the rollback taking effect on December 1, officers of brigadier rank and above will again follow the Army Uniforms Pamphlet-2018 and wear the berets, lanyards, belts, badges, shoulder titles and footwear associated with their arms, regiments and services.