Govt eases footwear import norms for R&D, extends compliance relief by 1 year

The government has amended quality control regulations for footwear products, allowing manufacturers to import limited quantities of footwear for research and development purposes while extending an existing compliance exemption by one year.

According to a notification issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), manufacturers of leather and footwear products will now be permitted to import up to 4,500 pairs of footwear annually for research, development and non-commercial purposes. The amendment forms part of the Footwear made from All Rubber and All Polymeric Material and its Components (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2026.

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Imported products cannot be sold commercially and must be marked "NOT FOR SALE". Manufacturers will also be required to maintain records of such imports and furnish them to the government whenever sought. The products can only be used for testing, product development and other non-commercial purposes.

The government has simultaneously extended an existing exemption under the Quality Control Order (QCO) framework by one year. The deadline specified in the earlier order has been revised from July 31, 2026, to July 31, 2027.

The move is expected to provide greater flexibility to footwear manufacturers that rely on global product samples for benchmarking, design studies, testing and innovation. Industry players have argued that access to international samples is essential for developing products that can compete in global markets, particularly as India seeks to strengthen its position as a manufacturing and export hub for footwear.

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Quality Control Orders, which mandate compliance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms, have been rolled out across several sectors in recent years to improve product quality and curb the import of substandard goods. However, industry bodies have sought limited exemptions for research and development activities, contending that strict restrictions on sample imports could hamper innovation.

The latest amendment seeks to balance quality enforcement with industry requirements by creating a controlled framework for non-commercial imports while retaining safeguards against commercial sale of imported products.

The notification came into effect on June 12, 2026, the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.