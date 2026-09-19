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Greater Noida hit-and-run case: Car crashes into students near GNIOT College, driver held

Greater Noida hit-and-run case: Car crashes into students near GNIOT College, driver held

A social media post accompanying the viral video claimed that the car had climbed onto the roadside near students outside GNIOT College in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area before the driver allegedly fled

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 6:55 PM IST
Greater Noida hit-and-run case: Car crashes into students near GNIOT College, driver heldPolice have arrested Manish, the accused in the hit and run case

A speeding car allegedly rammed into several people outside an educational institution in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area on Friday, September 18, leaving four people injured. The incident was caught on camera, and a video of the crash has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place near GNIOT College under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station. The video shows a car suddenly veering towards people standing near the roadside before hitting them. The impact sent some of the victims flying into the air.

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The driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the collision. Police later traced the vehicle and took both the car and its driver into custody.

DCP Ravi Shankar Nim told ANI: “On September 18, 2026, the Knowledge Park police station received information that a man had been struck by a car. Immediately upon receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings. The police have taken both the vehicle and its driver into custody.”

The police officer said the preliminary investigation indicated that the crash occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Further action in the matter is underway... Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to a loss of control over the vehicle, falling under the category of speeding and negligent driving,” DCP Nim said.

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According to the police, one person suffered a serious injury, while three others sustained minor injuries. The injured victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Three of them were discharged after receiving first aid.

“​​One person was gravely injured; three sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first aid,” the DCP added.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport without stopping at a toll barrier: Five things every driver needs to know

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The incident has drawn attention after the video surfaced online, showing the vehicle mounting the roadside area where people were present. The footage has also triggered concerns over reckless and negligent driving in areas frequented by students.

A social media post accompanying the viral video claimed that the car had climbed onto the roadside near students outside GNIOT College in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area before the driver allegedly fled.

Police have taken the vehicle and driver into custody, while further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the charges in the case.

(With ANI inputs)

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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 6:55 PM IST
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