Greater Noida hit-and-run case: Car crashes into students near GNIOT College, driver held

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The driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the collision. Police later traced the vehicle and took both the car and its driver into custody.

DCP Ravi Shankar Nim told ANI: “On September 18, 2026, the Knowledge Park police station received information that a man had been struck by a car. Immediately upon receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings. The police have taken both the vehicle and its driver into custody.”

The police officer said the preliminary investigation indicated that the crash occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Further action in the matter is underway... Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to a loss of control over the vehicle, falling under the category of speeding and negligent driving,” DCP Nim said.

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GREATER NOIDA | HIT AND RUN



A car allegedly rammed into five students outside GNIOT College in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, before the driver fled the spot.



One student reportedly suffered a leg injury.



The incident was caught on video and police are now examining CCTV to… pic.twitter.com/vPclxmvbe7 — Crow Dhillon 🦢 (@CrowDhillon8) September 19, 2026

According to the police, one person suffered a serious injury, while three others sustained minor injuries. The injured victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Three of them were discharged after receiving first aid.

“​​One person was gravely injured; three sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first aid,” the DCP added.

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The incident has drawn attention after the video surfaced online, showing the vehicle mounting the roadside area where people were present. The footage has also triggered concerns over reckless and negligent driving in areas frequented by students.

A social media post accompanying the viral video claimed that the car had climbed onto the roadside near students outside GNIOT College in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area before the driver allegedly fled.

Police have taken the vehicle and driver into custody, while further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the charges in the case.

(With ANI inputs)