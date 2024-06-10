'Grossly incorrect': Suresh Gopi denies reports of quitting Cabinet, says matter of pride to be part of Team Modi  

Kerala's lone BJP MP Suresh Gopi on Monday rejected the reports that claimed he wanted to be relieved from the Cabinet due to his film commitments. In a tweet, the MP-elect said it was incorrect news that he was going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi government. "This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala," he said.

Related Articles

Gopi, who took oath as Minister of State on Saturday, said it was a matter of pride for him to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi government and to represent the people of Kerala.

Actor-turned-politician Gopi became the first BJP MP from Kerala after he won from Thrissur. According to reports, post-victory, Gopi's political career saw cinematic twists, with his initial reluctance to accept a ministerial berth in the government, citing his commitment to the people of Thrissur and agreements he had signed for a couple of movies, one of which is produced by the company of megastar Mammootty, whom he affectionately calls Mammookka.

Gopi had returned to Kerala after attending the NDA MPs' meeting two days ago, but he got a call from Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to reach Delhi immediately. "He (Modi) decided. I obeyed," Gopi said before rushing to the airport with his family.

Known for his 'mass' performances in action and drama films, Gopi's nearly decade-long efforts helped him turn the BJP's long-held dream into reality by winning the central Kerala constituency of Thrissur by a thumping margin of nearly 75,000 votes. The common workers as well as the top brass of the BJP are elated by the national film award winner's poll victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

The constituency holds a special place in Narendra Modi's heart, as it is home to the Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple, a famous Vaishnavite shrine he visited soon after assuming office as prime minister for the second consecutive term in 2019. Thrissur witnessed a three-way contest for the Lok Sabha polls, with major candidates from the Congress, BJP, and CPI locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

(With inputs from PTI)