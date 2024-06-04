Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to win with a lead margin of over 4.3 lakh votes over Congress candidate

In Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Scindia Family’s Legacy Continues as Jyotiraditya Scindia claims an early victory in Lok Sabha Constituency.

According to the data released by the ECI, Scindia is likely to win from Guna has he has a considerable winning margin from the constituency. He is leading with a margin of 4.3 lakh with gaining over 7.38 lakh votes. Trailing far behind him is the Congress candidate, Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav, gaining a little over 3 lakh votes.

Guna, a significant constituency in Madhya Pradesh, witnessed a significant electoral battle on May 7, 2024, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Scindia family's enduring influence in the region seems set to continue as Jyotiraditya Scindia, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently holds a lead in the electoral race.

The Guna Lok Sabha constituency, part of a group of 29 such seats in Madhya Pradesh, has been a traditional stronghold for the Scindia family over the years. Notable political figures like Vijaya Raje Scindia, Madhavrao Scindia, and now Jyotiraditya Scindia have all tasted electoral success in this region. However, in the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Krishna Pal Singh of the BJP clinched victory with a decisive margin.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP strategically fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has previously secured victory four times in Guna while representing the Congress party. Conversely, the Congress party nominated Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav, a former BJP member who switched allegiances in 2023.

Voter turnout in the 2024 elections in Guna stood at 72.43%, showing a slight increase from the previous elections in 2019, which recorded a turnout of 70.02%. Exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Guna indicate a favorable outcome for BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia, with PMARQ forecasting a victory of 28 seats for the BJP compared to just one for the Congress party, with Rao Yadvendra Singh projected to lag behind in the electoral race.