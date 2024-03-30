Gurugram police books Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, singer Fazilpuria for snake video

Gurugram police on Saturday booked Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria (Rahul Yadav) in connection with the alleged use of prohibited snakes in a video. This is third FIR against Yadav in NCR.

The police acted on a plea filed by Saurabh Gupta, an animal rights activist working with People for Animals, which is run by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

It stated that Yadav and 50 other people were seen using various snakes, prohibited as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in a viral video.



The purported video was shot at Gurugram's Earth Iconic Mall in Sector 71 last year.

Gupta had then approached the police to lodge a case over the video but to no avail.

Following this, Gupta moved court.

After the court order, the Badshahpur police station registered an FIR under IPC sections 294, 34, and Sections 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Earlier, another YouTuber Sagar Thakur had lodged a complaint against Yadav for allegedly assaulting him.

In Noida, police booked Yadav for allegedly selling snake venom at rave parties in the National Capital Region. He was granted bail in this case. Post bail, Yadav in a video spoke about the bad phase of his life. “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail). Let's start a new chapter on a positive note," he had said then.