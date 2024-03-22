scorecardresearch
Elvish Yadav granted bail in rave party case by Noida Court

Today, YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been granted bail by the Noida Court amidst an ongoing investigation regarding a rave party incident. This development comes after he was placed in judicial custody for 14 days by the Noida Police on Sunday, March 17th. However, his Lawyer Prashant Rathi while talking to ANI said that it is not yet confirmed when Elvish Yadav would be released from the jail as the bail proceedings will take its time. He also said that court has granted bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. 

When questioned about his courtroom arguments, Rathi responded by stating that they informed the judge about their belief in a conspiracy to implicate his client, Elvish Yadav. He emphasized that no evidence related to the NDPS Act was found.

These developments follow a sting operation conducted by People for Animals (PFA), led by BJP MP and PFA chairperson Maneka Gandhi, aimed at uncovering the alleged misuse of endangered wildlife. Allegations have surfaced suggesting Yadav's involvement in facilitating the acquisition of snake venom for an event in Noida's Sector 51. Subsequent investigations revealed the usage of cobra and krait snake venom at the event, supported by samples seized from the scene.

(This is a developing story, more details to be added soon)

Published on: Mar 22, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
