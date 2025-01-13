Happy Lohri 2025: 30+ wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to share with your friends and family

The vibrant festival of Lohri, a cherished Punjabi tradition, is here to spread warmth and joy. Marking the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days, this festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm on January 13.

As families and communities come together around the bonfire, Lohri becomes a time to express gratitude for the harvest, enjoy traditional sweets, and dance to the lively beats of the dhol. Whether you are lighting the bonfire with loved ones or sharing heartfelt wishes, this is the perfect time to celebrate abundance and togetherness.

Happy Lohri 2025 messages and wishes

Wishing you a joyous Lohri filled with warmth, happiness, and blessings that shine brighter than the bonfire!

May the flames of Lohri fill your life with peace, prosperity, and endless joy. Happy Lohri 2025!

Here’s to new beginnings, harvests of joy, and memories made around the warmth of the fire. Happy Lohri!

Let the spirit of Lohri ignite the light of happiness in your life and keep you warm throughout the year.

May this Lohri bring into your life all the happiness and success you have wished for. Happy celebrations!

As the bonfire burns brightly, may it light up your life with the best things that this world has to offer.

Wishing you a Lohri filled with the warmth of love, the sweetness of til, and the brightness of joy!

May the sacred fire of Lohri bring you endless blessings and fill your heart with love, peace, and happiness.

Let the joy of Lohri bring light to your life and inspire you to create unforgettable memories with those you love.

Celebrate the festival of harvest with an abundance of happiness, health, and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Wishes for prosperity and success:

May this Lohri light up your path towards success and bring all your dreams to life. Enjoy the festivities!

Sending you the warmth of the Lohri fire and the blessings of a joyful, prosperous year ahead!

May the vibrant festival of Lohri bring fresh energy, prosperity, and countless blessings to you and your loved ones.

Let the beats of the dhol and the warmth of the fire keep you in high spirits and bring joy to your heart. Happy Lohri!

On this joyous day of Lohri, may you be surrounded by warmth, love, and the sweet sounds of celebration.

Messages for Togetherness and Joy:

Let the spirit of Lohri bring light and happiness into your life, as we celebrate the season of harvest and togetherness.

Wishing you a joyful Lohri that burns away all your worries and fills your life with peace and happiness.

This Lohri, may the fire of the season light your way and guide you towards a future filled with endless blessings.

Let the harvest of this festival bring nothing but prosperity and success into your life. Happy Lohri!

Sending you lots of warmth and love this Lohri. May your heart always burn with passion, joy, and good health. Happy Lohri 2025: Quotes

“Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and don’t forget to put Rewri, moongfali, and popcorn in the Lohri fire. This will bring good luck for you.” - Unknown

"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." - Robert Louis Stevenson

"Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy." - Ralph Ransom

“Many are needed to plant and water what has been planted now that the faith has spread so far... No matter who plants or waters, God gives no harvest unless what is planted is the faith of Peter.” - Thomas Becket

“We must give more in order to get more. It is the generous giving of ourselves that produces the generous harvest.” - Orison Swett Marden

"Happiness is the harvest of a quiet eye." - Austin O'Malley

"In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy." - William Blake

"It is only the farmer who faithfully plants seeds in the Spring, who reaps a harvest in the Autumn." - B. C. Forbes

Wishes for family