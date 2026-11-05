Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Hardeep Singh Puri elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh

Hardeep Singh Puri elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh

Hardeep Puri was the only candidate remaining in the contest when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on November 5

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 8:31 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Puri elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Madhya PradeshUnion Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was on Thursday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh after the nominations of two other candidates, including one backed by the Congress, were rejected during scrutiny.

Puri, 74, was the only candidate remaining in the contest when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on November 5. Returning Officer Umesh Sharma subsequently declared him elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Advertisement

The nominations of Kante Sayanna and Congress-backed Rajkumar Lohani were rejected during scrutiny. The bypoll had been scheduled for November 12 if voting was required.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal collected Puri's election certificate from the returning officer in the presence of party leaders.

"Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the official candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been elected unopposed in the by-election for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat," Khandelwal told reporters.

"The process of Puri's unopposed election was completed and today we all are present here to receive his election certificate," he added.

He later met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with state BJP organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, to inform him about the development.

Advertisement

The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after former Union minister L Murugan resigned from the Upper House in October.

Murugan's term was originally scheduled to end on April 2, 2030.

The BJP subsequently nominated Puri, a former diplomat, to contest the vacant seat from Madhya Pradesh.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more