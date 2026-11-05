'Spent $30 million, including $20 million of my own': Deepinder Goyal responds to doctors questioning Temple

"First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple," he said.

"We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D."

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Temple is not about money: Deepinder Goyal

Goyal said Temple had already received substantial investment and that selling a few thousand devices would recover only a small portion of the money spent.

"We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run," he said.

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He also pointed to his decision to step down as Eternal CEO to focus on Temple.

"I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck."

Dear Concerned Indian Doctors, I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points to make: 1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D. 2. We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run. 3. I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck. 4. Our employees bought into our round a few months ago. The round we're raising now is mostly our customers. Scams don't build that cap table. 5. Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up. 6. At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public. 7. We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods. Each of our claims is easily verifiable by individuals and institutions alike, and you will see a lot of independent studies come up on their own when the device becomes available to use. Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors 🤭 Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging 😘🤗 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026

The response comes after doctors, including hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, questioned Temple's scientific claims and clinical usefulness.

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The device, which opened for pre-orders on November 1, is designed to monitor physiological signals associated with blood flow and other health metrics.

Earlier this week, Goyal claimed that Temple had outperformed several leading wearables in heart-rate accuracy testing. However, the study was funded and conducted by Temple and had not undergone peer review.

For those asking for the detailed post on Desi Theranos and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Elizabeth Holmes, here it is in detailed slides 🔽 #scam #Temple #TechNews https://t.co/UxpurbZWHv — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 4, 2026

The Temple CEO said independent research would follow and argued that wearable technology companies often introduce products before publishing external validation studies.

"We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer-reviewed publications, and they are coming up," he stated.

"We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods," he added.

Goyal also claimed that Temple had features yet to be announced.

"Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors."