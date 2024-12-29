Haryana amends CET policy: Removes bonus marks based on socioeconomic criteria for govt jobs

The Haryana government has amended its Common Eligibility Test (CET) policy, removing the 5 percent bonus marks previously awarded to candidates based on socioeconomic criteria for Group C and D government jobs.

This decision comes in response to a May 31 ruling by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the changes on December 28.

According to the official statement, the amendment eliminates the 5 percent weightage for candidates from Haryana who met certain socioeconomic criteria. This change was made in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The revised policy, now named the "Policy for Recruitment to Group C and D posts through Common Eligibility Test (Amendment) Rule, 2024," will govern recruitment for these positions.

Earlier in May, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had invalidated the state government's policy of granting bonus marks based on socioeconomic status for CET candidates seeking Group C and D posts. The Supreme Court upheld this decision in June, after the Haryana Staff Selection Commission appealed the ruling.

The new policy stipulates that the amended rules will apply to direct recruitment for Group C posts, including those in police service, prisons, and home guards, excluding teaching positions, ex-Agniveers, and Group D posts that require education below the matriculation level.

Moreover, the amendment increases the number of eligible candidates allowed to take the skill and/or written examination, from 4 times to 10 times the number of advertised vacancies.

In addition, the Cabinet approved an ordinance to amend the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024. This change alters the phrasing from "in a calendar year" to "during a period of one year of contractual service." The adjustment is intended to address concerns raised by contractual employees regarding the calculation of service days. Previously, employees who joined between May and December faced challenges in meeting the 240-day service requirement due to the way service days were counted in a calendar year.

For example, employees who joined after May and before December often didn't meet the 240-day requirement in their first year of service, which jeopardized their job security. In response, the Haryana Cabinet has now amended the rule to calculate the required service days over a one-year period of contractual service, thus ensuring better job security for these employees.

The amendment to the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, will apply to those contractual employees who complete five years of service before August 15, 2024.

