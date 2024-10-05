Haryana assembly elections 2024 underway: Voter turnout at 36.7% at 1 pm

The political landscape of Haryana faces a pivotal moment today as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress, and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, also of the Congress, among others, compete for the state’s 90 Assembly seats.

As of 1 pm, voter turnout stands at 36.7%, marking the beginning of a crucial election day for the ruling BJP, which is aiming for a third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, Congress hopes to reclaim power after a decade in opposition. Other significant contenders include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

The BJP's campaign has been notably bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held four rallies in which he criticized the Congress on various fronts, alleging that they have hindered important national issues, including the Ram temple dispute.

In contrast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke at several public meetings, proclaiming a "Congress storm" in Haryana and asserting that a government focused on poor farmers would emerge, symbolized by the establishment of “mohabbat ki dukan” (shops of love) throughout the state.

Strategic alliances have also played a role in this election. The Congress has ceded the Bhiwani assembly seat to its INDIA bloc partner, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), while the BJP is not contesting in Sirsa, where Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda is seeking re-election.

Most electoral battles are anticipated to occur between the BJP and Congress, with notable contests including Chief Minister Saini in Ladwa, Opposition Leader Hooda in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala in Ellenabad, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala in Uchana Kalan.

Other prominent candidates include BJP’s Anil Vij in Ambala Cantt, Capt Abhimanyu in Narnaund, AAP’s Anurag Dhanda in Kalayat, and Congress's Phogat in Julana.

The BJP has fielded Bhavan Lal, grandson of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, in Adampur and Arti Rao, daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, from Ateli in Mahendragarh.

Independent candidates like Savitri Jindal in Hisar and Ranjit Chautala in Rania are also in the fray. Moreover, Congress's Brijendra Singh, son of former Union Minister Birender Singh, is taking on the JJP's Dushyant Chautala.

(With PTI inputs)