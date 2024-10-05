'Voted for party that...': Vinesh Phogat casts vote, advocates for women's rights in Haryana assembly polls

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat cast her vote during the Haryana Assembly elections, emphasising her support for the party that prioritises women's safety and job creation. Phogat, the Congress candidate representing the Julana constituency, voiced her sentiments to the media shortly after voting at a local polling station.

Speaking to ANI, Phogat stated, "I voted for the party that works for the rights of women and for providing jobs. You all know which party I am speaking about," clearly referencing the Congress party.

Related Articles

Stressing the importance of civic engagement, she described the elections as a "huge festival for Haryana" and urged the state's residents to participate actively in the democratic process. "I appeal to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes," she added.

In her remarks, Phogat reflected on the past, noting that the sports environment in Haryana thrived under the leadership of former Congress Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda a decade ago. When asked about the possibility of securing a ministerial position if she wins her election bid, she conveyed that such decisions would rest with the party leadership.

The 30-year-old wrestler has been vocal about her political aspirations, stating in a recent interview with India Today TV that her entry into politics was a "necessity."

Phogat explained her decision was influenced by the lack of resolution during the wrestlers' protests, which she described as fraught with mistreatment and humiliation. "We fought on the streets; what did we gain? We got nothing but mistreatment and humiliation. Entering politics was not a choice but a necessity,” she remarked.

Phogat's candidacy adds significant weight to the Julana constituency, which she represents as a prominent sportsperson and a member of the Jat community. The seat was previously held by JJP's Amarjeet Dhanda, who won in the 2019 elections.