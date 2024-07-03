'Have seen video from Bengal...': PM Modi blasts Opposition for 'selective attitude on atrocities against women'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke of a chilling incident where a woman was beaten in public in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur. During his address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said he had seen a video from West Bengal but none of the opposition leaders were talking about it.

Related Articles

"The Opposition's selective attitude on atrocities against women is very worrying. I have seen a video from Bengal on social media where a woman was being beaten. The incident that happened in Sandeshkhali. But even the senior leaders (of the opposition) have not said a word about it," he said in the Upper House.

"I have been hearing big leaders in the House. But that pain is not reflected in their words. Those who consider themselves progressive women leaders have also zipped their lips because their connection is with a political party there (in West Bengal). And this is why they are silent. They are doing selective politics," the Prime Minister said while referring to TMC, which is part of the INDIA bloc.

On Sunday, a purported video of the flagging the couple over an alleged illicit relationship had gone viral. The man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as TMC strongman Tajmul alias JCB. The BJP alleged that the accused was close to TMC MLA Hamidul Islam. The police said that the couple was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship because of which they were flogged in the direction of a kangaroo court.

Commenting on the incident, MLA Hamidul Islam said that in the Muslim Rashtra, there are certain rules and punishments, but there had been excess in this case.

BJP's MP Bishnupar Saumitra Khan on Tuesday spoke on Muslim appeasement in Bengal and said that in the next 10 years, Muslim rule will be established in the state. "Waha par Muslim rashtra ka shashan chalu ho gya. sab se badi dikkat ki baat yahi hai (Muslim Rashtra's rule has started there...this is the biggest problem)," the BJP MP said, adding that Hindus can't say Jai Shree Ram there, can't do Saraswati and Kali Puja.