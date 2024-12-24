'Head of RSS, not Hinduism': Top seer's angry response to Mohan Bhagwat; WATCH

Spiritual leader and scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharaya on Tuesday reacted sharply to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who recently expressed concern over the resurgence of several temple-mosque disputes in the country.

Rambhadracharaya said Hindus should get what is their historic properties. "What is our historic property should definitely be ours. We should take it, no matter how. Our historic property should not be given to anyone," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"Mohan Bhagwat's statement may be personal. This is not the statement of everyone. He can be the head of an organisation, but he is not the leader of the Hindu religion that we need to listen to. He is not responsible for Hinduism; it is the saints and seers who are responsible," the spiritual guru said.

The Jagadguru further added that Bhagwat is not the custodian of Hinduism. "The administration of Hinduism is in the hands of Hindu religious scholars, not in his hands. He is the head of some organisation, but not ours. He is not a representative of all of India."

On Thursday, the RSS chief said that after the construction of the Ram Mandir, some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by raking up similar issues in new places. "This is not acceptable," he said, adding that every day a new matter is being raked up. "How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together," he said.

While Bhagwat did not name any particular site, his comments came amid tension in Sambhal where an ancient temple and stepwell have been found during excavation by the ASI.

Reacting to the RSS chief's remarks, Jagadguru said "This is his unfortunate statement. What is it that he hasn't received? He has received Z+ security."

Seers' organisation Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (AKSS) has also criticised Bhagwat, saying religious matters should be decided by seers rather than the RSS. "When the subject of religion arises, it is for religious gurus to decide. And whatever they decide will be accepted by Sangh and VHP," Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said while speaking to The Times of India.

Another Ancient Well Discovered in Sambhal

An ancient well, sealed off for years, has been discovered at a site of religious significance in Shahzadi Sarai, Sambhal. The well, located at Kshem Nath Tirtha, has clean water, and efforts are underway to restore it. "We have received information about the well being found at Kshem Nath Tirtha, and the people there are reviving it," said Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, confirming the discovery to PTI.

Mahant Bal Yogi Deenanath, the head priest of Kshem Nath Tirth, revealed that the ancient well, previously buried and closed, has been reopened. "At approximately eight feet deep, we found water in it. The presence of clean water in this ancient structure is truly a divine blessing," he stated.

According to the priest, Kshem Nath Tirth, also known as Neemasar Tirth, is a secondary site connected to the prominent Naimisharanya Tirth, one of India’s 68 sacred pilgrimages, located in Sitapur district. "This place is home to Baba Kshema Nath Ji's samadhi and marks the starting point for the 24 Kos Parikrama. Pilgrims believe that visiting this sacred place fulfills their desires," he added.

The well, a historical water source, was once used by pilgrims performing the parikrama and remained intact due to its depth. "This well is a historic water source at the pilgrimage site, previously used by visitors to Kshem Nath Tirth," Mahant Bal Yogi Deenanath said.

In a related discovery, an approximately 150-year-old stepwell spanning about 400 square meters was uncovered during excavation in Chandousi’s Laxman Ganj area in Sambhal. These discoveries follow the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar Temple on December 13, which had remained closed for over 46 years.