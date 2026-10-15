Heart disease, stroke and cancers dominate deaths in older Indians; injuries hit young adults

Young adults

The pattern changes significantly during adolescence and young adulthood. Among people aged 15-29, injuries, suicide and road accidents account for nearly half of deaths, according to the visualisation. The findings highlight the importance of road safety, injury prevention and mental health support in reducing mortality among younger Indians.

Heart disease and cancers rise from middle age

As people enter their thirties and forties, non-communicable diseases begin to account for a growing proportion of deaths. Heart disease and cancers become increasingly prominent from around the age of 35, reflecting the rising burden of chronic illnesses as the population ages.

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The visualisation tracks deaths in five-year age groups, with the thickness of each band representing the number of deaths attributable to a particular cause. It illustrates how the relative contribution of different causes shifts across the life course, from infections and birth-related complications in early childhood to cardiovascular and other chronic diseases in later years.

Cardiovascular and respiratory diseases dominate later life

Heart disease and stroke occupy a substantial share of deaths among older adults. Other heart-related conditions and high blood pressure also contribute to the mortality burden. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and other lung conditions become more visible in older age groups, alongside diabetes and kidney disease.

Liver conditions, including cirrhosis, and neurological conditions such as dementia also feature among causes of death in later life. The visualisation records around 15.5 lakh deaths among people aged 85 and above, underlining the substantial mortality burden at advanced ages.

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Age-specific prevention is key to reducing deaths

The findings point to the need for an age-specific public health strategy. Improving maternal and newborn care remains crucial for reducing infant deaths, while safer roads, suicide prevention and timely mental health interventions are important for younger people.

For middle-aged and older Indians, early diagnosis, sustained management of hypertension and diabetes, tobacco control and access to cardiovascular and cancer care are central to reducing premature deaths.

The visualisation offers a broad picture of mortality patterns rather than a complete explanation of the underlying risks. Nevertheless, it highlights how India’s public health priorities must evolve with age, combining better early-life care with stronger prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.