Hyundai Motor India to invest up to Rs 11,000 crore in Pune plant 

Hyundai Motor India Limited will invest up to Rs 11,000 crore at the Pune Plant. The company said the all New Hyundai VENUE has been manufactured exclusively at the Pune plant and exported to global markets with plans to expand exports to over 35 countries. The firm said it has future-ready production lines capable of supporting multiple ICE and Hybrid models powered by advanced technologies.

HMIL has a State-of-the-art AI-enabled manufacturing facility designed on Industry 4.0 principles. The company has advanced digital factory ecosystem integrating AI-driven analytics, predictive maintenance systems and immersive AR-based training. This marks a significant milestone in the company's growth story in India.

HMIL also celebrated the landmark achievement of cumulative exports of 4 million passenger vehicles from India since 1999, underscoring the company's contribution towards establishing India as a global automotive manufacturing and export hub.

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HMIL is cumulatively the largest exporter of passenger vehicles and the first automobile manufacturer to achieve the milestone of 4 million exports from India. The company has also sold nearly 10 million passenger vehicles in the domestic market, reflecting its strong and enduring presence among Indian customers.

Hyundai Motor India stock ended on a flat note at Rs 1967 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1969 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.59 lakh crore.