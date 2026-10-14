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Hyundai Motor India to invest up to Rs 11,000 crore in Pune plant 

Hyundai Motor India to invest up to Rs 11,000 crore in Pune plant 

HYUNDAI1,965.60(0.04%)

The firm said it has future-ready production lines capable of supporting multiple ICE and Hybrid models powered by advanced technologies. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 5:30 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India to invest up to Rs 11,000 crore in Pune plant The company said the all New Hyundai VENUE has been manufactured exclusively at the Pune plant and exported to global markets with plans to expand exports to over 35 countries.

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has formally inaugurated its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility based in Talegaon, Pune, in Maharashtra. The announcement was made after market hours.

The company said Pune plant’s current annual installed capacity is 170,000 units. This is set to be scaled up in phases to 320,000 units by 2030.

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Hyundai Motor India Limited will invest up to Rs 11,000 crore at the Pune Plant. The company said the all New Hyundai VENUE has been manufactured exclusively at the Pune plant and exported to global markets with plans to expand exports to over 35 countries. The firm said it has future-ready production lines capable of supporting multiple ICE and Hybrid models powered by advanced technologies.

HMIL has a State-of-the-art AI-enabled manufacturing facility designed on Industry 4.0 principles. The company has advanced digital factory ecosystem integrating AI-driven analytics, predictive maintenance systems and immersive AR-based training. This marks a significant milestone in the company's growth story in India.

HMIL also celebrated the landmark achievement of cumulative exports of 4 million passenger vehicles from India since 1999, underscoring the company's contribution towards establishing India as a global automotive manufacturing and export hub.

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HMIL is cumulatively the largest exporter of passenger vehicles and the first automobile manufacturer to achieve the milestone of 4 million exports from India. The company has also sold nearly 10 million passenger vehicles in the domestic market, reflecting its strong and enduring presence among Indian customers.

Hyundai Motor India stock ended on a flat note at Rs 1967 in the current session against the  previous close of Rs 1969 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 5:30 PM IST
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