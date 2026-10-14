Tata Tech Q2 profit rises 4% to Rs 171 crore; revenue jumps 28%

In US dollar terms, services segment revenue stood at $141.9 million, up 4.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (cc) terms.

Operating EBITDA rose 31.5 per cent YoY to Rs 273.3 crore in Q2 FY27. The EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) YoY to 16.1 per cent, but remained flat sequentially. The net income margin stood at 10.1 per cent.

The company's workforce strength stood at 12,895, while attrition was 15.6 per cent.

Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Tech, said: "We remain confident in delivering strong double-digit growth for the full year, supported by robust demand, ongoing program ramp-ups, and healthy pipeline conversion. Through our leadership in product realisation, growing full-vehicle development capabilities, expanding Aerospace presence, and AI-native transformation, we believe Tata Technologies is becoming a highly differentiated engineering and technology partner, well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth."

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Meanwhile, Tata Tech shares edged up 0.27 per cent to settle at Rs 745.10 on Wednesday. The company announced its Q2 FY27 results after market hours.