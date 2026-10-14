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Tata Tech Q2 profit rises 4% to Rs 171 crore; revenue jumps 28%

Tata Tech Q2 profit rises 4% to Rs 171 crore; revenue jumps 28%

TATATECH745.55(0.25%)

The company's total operating revenue increased 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,698.8 crore during the second quarter. Services segment revenue grew 33.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,355.7 crore.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 5:33 PM IST
Tata Tech Q2 profit rises 4% to Rs 171 crore; revenue jumps 28%Tata Tech shares edged up 0.27 per cent to settle at Rs 745.10 on Wednesday.

Tata Technologies Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3.59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 171.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 165.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total operating revenue increased 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,698.8 crore during the second quarter. Services segment revenue grew 33.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,355.7 crore.

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In US dollar terms, services segment revenue stood at $141.9 million, up 4.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (cc) terms.

Operating EBITDA rose 31.5 per cent YoY to Rs 273.3 crore in Q2 FY27. The EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) YoY to 16.1 per cent, but remained flat sequentially. The net income margin stood at 10.1 per cent.

The company's workforce strength stood at 12,895, while attrition was 15.6 per cent.

Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Tech, said: "We remain confident in delivering strong double-digit growth for the full year, supported by robust demand, ongoing program ramp-ups, and healthy pipeline conversion. Through our leadership in product realisation, growing full-vehicle development capabilities, expanding Aerospace presence, and AI-native transformation, we believe Tata Technologies is becoming a highly differentiated engineering and technology partner, well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth."

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Meanwhile, Tata Tech shares edged up 0.27 per cent to settle at Rs 745.10 on Wednesday. The company announced its Q2 FY27 results after market hours.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 5:33 PM IST
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