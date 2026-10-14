IDBI Bank stake sale is the largest FDI deal till date; Centre, LIC to continue to remain invested

The transaction is expected to be completed this fiscal year, finance ministry officials explained. Within two years of signing the share purchase agreement (SPA), Fairfax Financial Holdings will be expected to either merge or exit its holdings in CSB Bank, in which it holds about a 40% stake.

There will also be a lock-in period of five years for Fairfax, following which it will have a 15-year period to slowly reduce its stake in IDBI Bank to meet RBI promoter holding norms of 26% stake, officials explained. RBI norms cap promoter stake in private sector banks to 26% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights. It will also have to give an open offer to minority shareholders post the SPA.

Advertisement

“We are expecting clearances from the Reserve Bank of India to come through quickly and the deal will be closed this financial year,” Arunish Chawla, DIPAM Secretary, told reporters.

MUST READ: IDBI Bank shares jump 13%, CSB Bank also gains 6% after Fairfax approval; here's why

Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings will also be expected to use the IDBI brand name and logo for a period of three years from signing the SPA.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it should not be considered a strategic disinvestment but a strategic restructuring as both LIC and the government will continue to remain invested in IDBI Bank.

Following the stake sale, LIC will continue to hold a 19% stake in the bank while the Centre will retain 15% of its equity in the bank. To continue to hold its housing loan portfolio through LIC Housing Finance, LIC will be expected to pare its stake to 15% in the next two years, and it will then be classified as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank.

Advertisement

While officials underlined that LIC and the Centre will continue to remain invested in IDBI Bank with a 30% stake, they will not hold board-level appointments in the private sector lender. “We do a strategic transaction with a clear mind. We will get off the board with a new promoter coming in. There will be no contingent liability on us,” Chawla said.

Officials also underlined that IDBI Bank employees need not worry about the change in management and the government and LIC will continue to remain investors. They also pointed out that IDBI Bank is a board-managed bank and is different from a public sector bank.

“Over the last one year, there have been continuous discussions with IDBI stakeholders and concerns of every group have been addressed,” they said.

ALSO READ: IDBI Bank's bad-loan legacy: Kingfisher, ABG Shipyard exposures highlight lending risks