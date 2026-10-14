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IDBI Bank stake sale is the largest FDI deal till date; Centre, LIC to continue to remain invested

IDBI Bank stake sale is the largest FDI deal till date; Centre, LIC to continue to remain invested

Fairfax Financial Holdings to merge or exit CSB in two years of share purchase agreement, continue with brand for at least three years

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 5:31 PM IST
IDBI Bank stake sale is the largest FDI deal till date; Centre, LIC to continue to remain investedThe transaction is expected to be completed this fiscal year, finance ministry officials said. (Photo: Reuters)

In the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) deal and one of the most ambitious strategic disinvestments, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank with the sale to Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878.08 crore.

Under the deal, Fairfax Financial Holdings will acquire a 60.72% stake in the bank, comprising 30.48% equity shareholding of the Government of India and 30.42% stake held by the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

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The transaction is expected to be completed this fiscal year, finance ministry officials explained. Within two years of signing the share purchase agreement (SPA), Fairfax Financial Holdings will be expected to either merge or exit its holdings in CSB Bank, in which it holds about a 40% stake.

There will also be a lock-in period of five years for Fairfax, following which it will have a 15-year period to slowly reduce its stake in IDBI Bank to meet RBI promoter holding norms of 26% stake, officials explained. RBI norms cap promoter stake in private sector banks to 26% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights. It will also have to give an open offer to minority shareholders post the SPA.

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 “We are expecting clearances from the Reserve Bank of India to come through quickly and the deal will be closed this financial year,” Arunish Chawla, DIPAM Secretary, told reporters.

MUST READ: IDBI Bank shares jump 13%, CSB Bank also gains 6% after Fairfax approval; here's why

Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings will also be expected to use the IDBI brand name and logo for a period of three years from signing the SPA.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it should not be considered a strategic disinvestment but a strategic restructuring as both LIC and the government will continue to remain invested in IDBI Bank.

Following the stake sale, LIC will continue to hold a 19% stake in the bank while the Centre will retain 15% of its equity in the bank. To continue to hold its housing loan portfolio through LIC Housing Finance, LIC will be expected to pare its stake to 15% in the next two years, and it will then be classified as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank.

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While officials underlined that LIC and the Centre will continue to remain invested in IDBI Bank with a 30% stake, they will not hold board-level appointments in the private sector lender. “We do a strategic transaction with a clear mind. We will get off the board with a new promoter coming in. There will be no contingent liability on us,” Chawla said.

Officials also underlined that IDBI Bank employees need not worry about the change in management and the government and LIC will continue to remain investors. They also pointed out that IDBI Bank is a board-managed bank and is different from a public sector bank.

“Over the last one year, there have been continuous discussions with IDBI stakeholders and concerns of every group have been addressed,” they said.

ALSO READ: IDBI Bank's bad-loan legacy: Kingfisher, ABG Shipyard exposures highlight lending risks

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 5:31 PM IST
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