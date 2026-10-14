HDB Financial Q2 PAT climbs 34% to Rs 780 crore; stock slips 4%

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,24,638 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,11,721 crore a year earlier.

The gross loan book increased 11.7 per cent to Rs 1,24,469 crore from Rs 1,11,409 crore as of September 30, 2025.

HDB Financial's gross Stage 3 loans declined to 2.43 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 2.81 per cent a year earlier. Net Stage 3 loans fell to 1.09 per cent from 1.27 per cent over the same period.

The provision coverage ratio on Stage 3 assets stood at 55 per cent, compared with 54.73 per cent as of September 30, 2025.

Interim dividend

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). The record date for the dividend has been fixed as October 23, 2026.

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Meanwhile, HDB Financial shares declined 4.07 per cent to settle at Rs 583.55 on Wednesday. The company's Q2 FY27 earnings were announced after market hours.