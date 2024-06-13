Heatwave conditions expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh for next 4-5 days: IMD

Heatwave in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet again issued an alert for heatwave in the northern part of the country for the upcoming days. “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely to continue over northern parts of India during next 4-5 days,” said the weather department on Thursday.

It also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India in the next 4-5 days.

HEATWAVE IN NEXT 5 DAYS

The weather department has said there won’t be a significant change in the maximum temperatures in most parts of the country. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 45-47 degree Celsius over some parts of west Jharkhand, South Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, and North Rajasthan on Wednesday, while it touched 47.5 degree Celsius in Kanpur.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh during the June 13-17 period, and in Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand during June 13-15 period. Isolated heatwave over Jharkhand is expected on June 16.

Some pockets of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region are expected to witness heatwave conditions in the next five days, with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets on June 13, 16 and 17.

In Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, Northeast Madhya Pradesh too, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets during June 13-16 period. Northeast Rajasthan on June 13, Northwest Madhya Pradesh on June 14 and 15, Uttarakhand, North Chhattisgarh and Odisha on June 13 and 14, and Northwest Rajasthan on June 13 and 17 are expected to witness heatwave conditions.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of West Uttar Pradesh, many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday, while heatwave conditions were witnessed in some parts of Uttarakhand, Northwest Rajasthan, isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, Northeast Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh.