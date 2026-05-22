Heatwave in India: Andhra reports over 300 cases, Maharashtra over 200 cases of suspected heatstroke

Heatwave in India: Rising cases of heatstroke have been reported from several parts of India as high temperatures and heatwave conditions continue to affect daily life and public health. In Andhra Pradesh, the state health department said more than 300 suspected heat-related illness cases were recorded from the start of March to mid-May, while Maharashtra has reported 226 heatstroke cases and at least two confirmed deaths since March.

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The rise in cases has come as the India Meteorological Department forecast "heatwave to severe heatwave conditions" in Delhi and large parts of northern India between May 22 and 27. State and district authorities in different parts of the country have issued advisories, while hospitals have also seen patients with heat-related problems, dehydration and diarrhoea.

According to the Andhra Pradesh health department, the state reported 325 suspected heatstroke cases between March 1 and May 19, with roughly a third of them reported since the start of May. State authorities advised people to avoid going outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm as "heatwaves and extreme temperatures are at their peak".

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Heatstroke is a medical emergency caused by the body overheating. It can trigger confusion, dizziness, nausea, seizures, loss of consciousness and organ failure if not treated promptly.

In Maharashtra, state health department data showed 226 heatstroke cases and at least two confirmed deaths since March. The deaths were reported from Akola and Latur, while six other suspected heatstroke deaths are under investigation in Ahmednagar, Akola, Latur and Solapur.

District-wise figures in Maharashtra showed the highest number of heatstroke cases in Aurangabad at 41, followed by Nandurbar at 24, Nashik at 19, Buldhana at 17, Amravati at 16 and Wardha at 14. Cases were also reported from Palghar, Raigad and Thane. Across states, the rise in heatstroke cases, hospital visits and official advisories has coincided with continuing heatwave conditions and high temperatures.

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In Delhi, two heatstroke patients were admitted to the state-run, RML Hospital and were critical, according to local media reports. Severe heat has also led to patients with diarrhoea and dehydration lining up at hospitals in some parts of the country and has triggered water shortages in Gujarat, visuals from news agency ANI showed.

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The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and is 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, or touches 45 degrees Celsius. Local media said the highest maximum temperature recorded so far this year was 48 degrees Celsius in Banda in Uttar Pradesh this week.

HOW TO PREVENT HEATSTROKE?

You can follow these simple measures to prevent heatstroke: