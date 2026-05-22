RateGain Travel, Ashapura Minechem, Sheela Foam shares rise up to 13%; trigger for rally

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Sheela Foam rose up to 13% on Friday amid a rally in the broader market. Trigger for the rally in the RateGain Travel stock was announcement of Q4 earnings. RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a global leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, logged its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 716 crore (rising 174.5% YoY) in Q4FY26 against Rs 260.7 crore a year ago.

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EBITDA zoomed 142.7% YoY to Rs 147 crore in Q4 against Rs 60.6 Crore a year ago.

Profit after tax rose 27.7% to Rs 70 crore in Q4 against Rs 54.8 Crore on a YoY basis.

For full year, the company reported a 69.4% YoY rise in operating revenue to Rs 1,823.6 crore in FY26 against Rs 1,076.7 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 63.5% YoY to Rs 1,884.9 crore against Rs 1,153.0 Cr in FY25.

EBITDA rose 45.4% YoY to Rs 337.5 Cr against Rs 232.1 Cr in FY26.

Profit after tax slipped 7% to Rs 194.4 crore in FY26 against Rs 208.9 Cr a year ago.

RateGain Travel reported strong quarterly performance led by sustained revenue growth, healthy profitability, and continued progress on the integration of Sojern.

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RateGain Travel Technologies shares rose 12.65% to Rs 735 today against the previous close of Rs 652.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 84,112 crore.

The stock has clocked gains of 84% in three years and risen 41.56% in a year.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 417 on August 7, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 740 on October 7, 2025. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8411 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 33.13 crore as 4.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

RateGain Travel Technologies is the largest Software as a Service (SaaS) provider in India's travel and hospitality industry.

Sheela Foam

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Sheela Foam shares rose 11% to Rs 659 against the previous close of Rs 595.50. The stock has clocked gains of 12% in three months and risen 13% in a month.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 460.75 on March 30,2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 768.90 on Juen 25, 2025. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,967 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 42.92 crore as 6.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. Sheela Foam Limited is a leading player in India's mattress and foam products industry and a leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam.

Ashapura Minechem

Ashapura Minechem stock surged 7.32% to Rs 686 against the previous close of Rs 639.20.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6452 crore. The stock has clocked gains of 29% in three months and risen 89% in two years.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 360.25 on June 4, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 924.70 on January 7, 2026. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,462 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 5.45 crore as 0.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is engaged in the mining, manufacturing and trading of various minerals and its derivative products.