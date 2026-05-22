Is summer heat damaging your phone? Here’s how to keep it cool

India has officially reached its peak of summer with temperatures rising up to 47 degrees across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and other states. While we are yet to enter June, the intense heatwave conditions are already beginning to impact daily life, including our smartphones.

In several instances, the smartphone refuses to charge beyond 80% due to overheating, and we are also noticing sudden battery drain, performance slowdowns, having a direct impact on devices. If you are also facing similar issues, then you might want to change your everyday practices to prevent smartphone overheating. Here are a few tips you may want to check out.

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How to prevent smartphones from overheating

1. Avoid using phone cases: During peak summers or direct sunlight conditions, it is advisable to avoid using bulky or thick phone cases, as they can trap heat and prevent heat dissipation. A similar approach can also be applied when you’re charging the device, as smartphones tend to heat during charging sessions.

2. Avoid using your phone during charging sessions: Using your phone during charging can cause sudden overheating that may instantly stop your device from charging or could have an effect on performance. If you are to use your phone during a charging session, then make sure it is placed in an air-conditioned room. In addition, make sure to use certified chargers to avoid further heating issues.

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3. Reduce background activity: The majority of the time, we are unaware of features that are draining our battery in the background. Sometimes it's apps, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and others that contribute to overheating. Therefore, if these features are not being used, make sure to turn them off. In addition, you can also reduce your screen brightness.

4. Minimise usage when temperatures spike: When you notice overheating while using the smartphone, avoid demanding tasks like gaming, video recording, GPS navigation, streaming content, and others. Doing so will increase the processor power, eventually generating additional heat. If your phone is overheated, switch on the Aeroplane Mode to drop the temperature.