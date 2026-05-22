'Just like CSK, MI, KKR...': Anil Agarwal bats for an IPL team from Bihar

As cricketers like Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Suryavanshi continue to prove their mettle in the Indian cricket scene, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal wrote in a social media post that Bihar deserves its own IPL team just like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

"Don't you think Bihar deserves an unparalleled team of its own, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders? The soil of Bihar has given the country many exceptional cricketers," Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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Ishan Kishan scored the fastest ODI double century in terms of balls faced, whereas Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest player to make an IPL debut. Saqib Hussain has also impressed the cricket watchers with his brilliant bowling in the ongoing IPL season.

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"But one thing always bothers me: why hasn't our Bihar yet earned the recognition and identity in cricket that we rightfully deserve?"

Furthermore, he said that he always wanted to ensure that the Bihari youth get full opportunities to excel in every field and receive world-class infrastructure and support in the state.

"I'm fully confident that if our children get the right inspiration and facilities, the team emerging from our Bihar will become the best in the world."

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"And I stand firmly with the youth of Bihar in this effort. I will provide unconditional support from my side to advance Bihar's cricket team and its players here. For me, Bihar is not just a state — it's an emotion. And now, the time has come for the talent of our soil to shine on the field," he wrote towards the end of his post.

क्या आपको नहीं लगता Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians और Kolkata Knight Riders की तरह बेमिसाल बिहार की भी एक टीम होनी चाहिए?



बिहार की मिट्टी ने देश को बहुत से बेहतरीन क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी दिए हैं।



पटना में जन्मे ईशान किशन ने सबसे कम गेंदों में ODI double century लगाई। समस्तीपुर… pic.twitter.com/bgScCh40Zd — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 22, 2026

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Soon after Agarwal's post went viral, netizens shared their takes. While some users were optimistic about Agarwal's take on Bihar having its own IPL team, others were a bit sceptical.

"Bihar has never lacked talent; the only shortage has been of the right platform and recognition. The soil that has produced players like Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Saqib Hussain deserves to have its own team in the IPL. Now is the time for Bihar's passion and talent to shine before the entire cricket world through the IPL (sic)," a user commented.

A second user wrote, "How will you provide 'unconditional support'? Are you planning to open a cricket academy in Bihar? Are you planning to build an international-level stadium in Bihar? What do you mean by "Unconditional support"? Will you just tweet on Twitter, or will you also get some work done on the ground? Please provide some clarity (sic)."

"Sir, you have my deepest gratitude for this thought. Please form a team from Bihar as well for the IPL. If a team from Bihar plays, the youth will be inspired, and Bihar's talent will shine even brighter (sic)," a third user commented.

Another user said, "Don't you think you could rise above cricket and focus on other sports? Hidden talent lies in the villages—take a look at their accounts. The Olympics #2028 is coming; think bigger, sir. You'll see how a state rises in sports—just one medal or participants?"