Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. These districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm during the day.

A yellow alert was also issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall between 64 mm and 115 mm.

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Flooding And Tree Falls Reported

The continuing rain caused property damage in several parts of the state, with uprooted trees and broken branches reported from multiple locations.

Waterlogging of roads and flooding in low-lying areas were also reported from various parts of Kerala, affecting normal movement.

State Remains On High Alert

The fresh warning comes a day after the IMD issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20.4 cm.

On Wednesday, orange alerts were also issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were placed under a yellow alert.

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The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had warned that the heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, mudslides, flash floods and waterlogging, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas.

The authority advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and shift to safer places if directed by officials. It also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and other water bodies, avoid night travel to hilly regions, and remain alert to uprooted trees, snapped power lines and flooding.

District and taluk control rooms are functioning round the clock, while emergency assistance is available through the toll-free helpline numbers 1077 and 1070, the KSDMA said.

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Delhi Also Under Weather Alert

Even as Kerala continued to receive heavy rainfall, Delhi woke up to grey skies, waterlogged roads and uprooted trees after overnight showers. The IMD has issued a 'red' alert for Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the day.

Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, while Lodhi Road received 80.2 mm, Ridge 77.8 mm, Palam 63 mm and Ayanagar 57.4 mm.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Delhi, including Vikas Marg, East Delhi, New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar, and Dwarka, while traffic slowed on the Delhi-Noida Expressway.

Weather experts attributed the persistent rainfall to the seasonal monsoon trough shifting northwards towards the Himalayan foothills.

