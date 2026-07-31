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'How can I ever forget his sacrifice?': Abhijeet Dipke dismisses CJP-Sonam Wangchuk divide rumours

'How can I ever forget his sacrifice?': Abhijeet Dipke dismisses CJP-Sonam Wangchuk divide rumours

The clarification comes after social media users questioned Wangchuk's absence from Dipke's recent public remarks following the conclusion of the Jantar Mantar protest

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 4:43 PM IST
'How can I ever forget his sacrifice?': Abhijeet Dipke dismisses CJP-Sonam Wangchuk divide rumoursAbhijeet Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk (Image: PTI)

Putting an end to speculation about an alleged rift with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has said the activist's contribution to the movement can never be overlooked, insisting that there is "no question" of any divide between them.

The clarification comes after social media users questioned Wangchuk's absence from Dipke's recent public remarks following the conclusion of the Jantar Mantar protest, leading to rumours that the two leaders had fallen out.

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Speaking to India Today, Dipke firmly dismissed the claims and reiterated his admiration for Wangchuk's role in the campaign. "How can I ever forget his sacrifice? There is no question of that. Sonam sir's contribution to this movement is beyond words," Dipke said. He credited Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike with giving the movement national momentum and inspiring people from across the country to rally behind the cause.

Dipke said reading too much into a single speech or social media post was misplaced, adding that the campaign was never about individual recognition but about achieving a common goal. According to him, every person who contributed to the protest played a significant role, and Wangchuk's efforts remain among its most defining moments.

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The speculation gained traction after Dipke did not mention Wangchuk in a video message released after the protest ended. However, Dipke maintained that the omission should not be interpreted as a sign of strained ties, emphasising that his respect for the activist remains unchanged.

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Wangchuk had undertaken a 26-day fast during the agitation, drawing nationwide attention to the movement and helping mobilise support from students and civil society groups. His fast concluded after discussions with the Centre, but Dipke had then made it clear that the broader campaign would continue until its key demands were addressed.

At the time, Dipke had publicly acknowledged Wangchuk's role, describing his efforts as an inspiration for the movement. Reaffirming that stand, he told India Today that Wangchuk's sacrifice remains an inseparable part of the campaign's legacy. "How can I ever forget his sacrifice? There is no question of that. Sonam sir's contribution to this movement is beyond words," he repeated.

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Published on: Jul 31, 2026 4:43 PM IST
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